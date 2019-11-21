Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Surrogacy bill in Rajya Sabha for third day; both houses to discuss pollution

In another development, the Congress has demanded the government disclose all details about electoral bonds before Parliament, alleging that the scheme resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties.

Both houses will also hold a discussion on the rising levels of pollution in Delhi NCR. The Lok Sabha discussed the issue Wednesday, with MPs engaging in a heated debate on the matter. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir , who skipped a key Parliamentary meeting to commentate an India-Bangladesh test match in Indore, slammed the Delhi government’s Odd-Even scheme, demanding long-term provisions.

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: The Rajya Sabha Thursday will discuss the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill for the third consecutive day. The Bill, which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy, was passed by the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session and was taken up for discussion in the Upper House on Tuesday. It was deferred by the government Wednesday following objections by Opposition MPs on some of its provisions.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday deferred passage of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill after several members opposed certain provisions in the legislation and demanded that the Bill be modified.

The members sought changes in provisions that only a close relative can be a surrogate mother, as well as the clause that surrogacy is permitted for couples after at least five years of marriage.

On Tuesday, several members had argued that the government has not taken into consideration recommendations made by the Parliamentary standing committee which scrutinised the Bill. Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav, who headed the committee, said the government did not accept 13 major recommendations.

The government on Wednesday informed the Parliament there is neither any proposal to promote Hindi as the country’s main language nor any plans to usher in one card for all utilities,

Home Minister Amit Shah has made a mention of the two in his earlier speeches. However, his ministry told the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour that there were no such proposals.