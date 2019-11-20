Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to table report on President’s rule in Maharashtra

Parliament Winter Session 2019 Today LIVE Updates: Amid the logjam in Maharashtra over government formation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday will table a report in the Rajya Sabha on President rule imposed in the state and the invocation of Article 356 of the Constitution. He will also present the report submitted by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to President Ram Nath Kovind. Koshyari had drawn fire from constitutional experts and political leaders, including those from Sena, NCP, and Congress, for recommending President rule in the state.

The Rajya Sabha will also take up the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill for further consideration. The Surrogacy Bill that bans commercial surrogacy and allows only altruistic surrogacy by close relatives for married, infertile couples was tabled on Tuesday, but discussions could not be completed on the matter. In Lok Sabha, where ruckus prevailed on Tuesday on issues like removal of SPG cover of the Gandhi family and the JNU protest, discussions will be held on the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill and The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill.

In another development, a meeting of the parliamentary committee on Delhi’s air pollution is also scheduled today. Twenty-five of the 29 members including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir had skipped the last meeting on November 15.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.