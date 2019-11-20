Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to table report on President’s rule in Maharashtrahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-winter-session-live-updates-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-6127956/
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to table report on President’s rule in Maharashtra
The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.
Parliament Winter Session 2019 Today LIVE Updates: Amid the logjam in Maharashtra over government formation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday will table a report in the Rajya Sabha on President rule imposed in the state and the invocation of Article 356 of the Constitution. He will also present the report submitted by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to President Ram Nath Kovind. Koshyari had drawn fire from constitutional experts and political leaders, including those from Sena, NCP, and Congress, for recommending President rule in the state.
The Rajya Sabha will also take up the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill for further consideration. The Surrogacy Bill that bans commercial surrogacy and allows only altruistic surrogacy by close relatives for married, infertile couples was tabled on Tuesday, but discussions could not be completed on the matter. In Lok Sabha, where ruckus prevailed on Tuesday on issues like removal of SPG cover of the Gandhi family and the JNU protest, discussions will be held on the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill and The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill.
In another development, a meeting of the parliamentary committee on Delhi’s air pollution is also scheduled today. Twenty-five of the 29 members including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir had skipped the last meeting on November 15.


Noisy scenes prevailed in Parliament Tuesday as Opposition raised Jammu and Kashmir issue in Rajya Sabha and the removal of SPG cover of the Gandhi family and the JNU protest in Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House in the morning after disallowing notices given by some Opposition members to suspend all business and discuss issues such as the JNU students’ protest and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Soon after the House was adjourned till 2 pm, senior Opposition leaders including Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sharad Pawar, Anand Sharma, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Tiruchi Siva and Sanjay Singh met Naidu and conveyed their anguish over the adjournment without Opposition members getting a chance to raise issues of concern to them.
Opposition leaders insisted on an informal mechanism between the government and the Opposition to address such issues. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi then met Azad and Sharma at the Leader of the Opposition’s chamber. Sources said Azad and Sharma emphasised the need to establish a regular informal dialogue between the Opposition and government to ensure better coordination.
In Lok Sabha, raising the SPG issue during Zero Hour, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “There is a threat to the lives of our leaders.” Chowdhury, who had given a notice on the issue, said that the Gandhi family was given SPG security from 1991 to 2019, and two earlier NDA governments had not removed it. Later, the Congress members staged a walkout.
Raising the issue of police action on protesting JNU students, BSP’s Danish Ali demanded an inquiry into the incident and an apology from the government.