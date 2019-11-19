Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Amid row, Naidu asks Rajya Sabha secretariat to revisit new dress code of marshals

Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday said he has asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat to revisit the new dress code of marshals. While the uniform change in the Upper House — said to be the first in five decades — was apparently because the marshals wanted a modern look, the new uniform caused outrage because of its resemblance to that of Army officials.

The Upper House has been adjourned till 2 pm after Naidu refused to allow suspension of business under rule 267 moved by CPI MP Binoy Viswan over JNU protests. In the Lok Sabha, the Congress gave an adjournment motion notice over ‘withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’ by the Centre, news agency ANI reported.

Proceedings in both houses of Parliament continues for the second day Tuesday, with bills including the amendment to the Chit Funds Act 1982 to be moved for passage in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will table The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019. The bill, which proposes to ban commercial surrogacy, was passed by Lok Sabha in the Monsoon Session.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur will move for further consideration and passage the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He had tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill seeks to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, which regulates chit funds and prohibits a fund from being created without prior sanction of a state government.

The winter session of Parliament began on a stormy note Monday, with the Opposition targeting the government over the detention of National Conference leader and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah, calling it illegal and demanding that he be allowed to attend House proceedings.