Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Amid row, Naidu asks Rajya Sabha secretariat to revisit new dress code of marshals

Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday said he has asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat to revisit the new dress code of marshals. While the uniform change in the Upper House — said to be the first in five decades — was apparently because the marshals wanted a modern look, the new uniform caused outrage because of its resemblance to that of Army officials.
The Upper House has been adjourned till 2 pm after Naidu refused to allow suspension of business under rule 267 moved by CPI MP Binoy Viswan over JNU protests. In the Lok Sabha, the Congress gave an adjournment motion notice over ‘withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’ by the Centre, news agency ANI reported.
Proceedings in both houses of Parliament continues for the second day Tuesday, with bills including the amendment to the Chit Funds Act 1982 to be moved for passage in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will table The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019. The bill, which proposes to ban commercial surrogacy, was passed by Lok Sabha in the Monsoon Session.
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur will move for further consideration and passage the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He had tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill seeks to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, which regulates chit funds and prohibits a fund from being created without prior sanction of a state government.
The winter session of Parliament began on a stormy note Monday, with the Opposition targeting the government over the detention of National Conference leader and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah, calling it illegal and demanding that he be allowed to attend House proceedings.
Amid row, Naidu asks Rajya Sabha secretariat to revisit new dress code of marshals
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat to revisit the new dress code of marshals. Naidu says he has received some observations on the new uniform from some politicians as well as certain well meaning people. While the uniform change in the Upper House — said to be the first in five decades — was apparently because the marshals wanted a modern look, the new uniform caused outrage because of its resemblance to that of Army officials.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid disturbance. Some of the opposition members wanted to raise the JNU issue.
Congress MPs from Assam protest against privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery
Congress MPs from Assam, including Ripun Bora protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against the privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery.
Rajya Sabha: MPs give zero-hour notice over air pollution
Rajya Sabha MPs RK Sinha, Vijay Goel, KTS Tulsi, GVL Narasimha Rao and Narendra Jadhav have given zero-hour notice on the issue of air pollution in the country.
Lok Sabha: Oppn parties give adjournment notice over JNU protests
Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issue'
Cong gives adjournment notice over withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
The Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi': ANI
CPI MP gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over JNU issue
Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswan gives suspension of business notice in the upper house under rule 267, over Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issue.