Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha must debate, but difference between balance and blocking, says PM Modi

Parliament Winter Session 2019 Today LIVE Updates: As the Winter Session of Parliament began today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. The PM has said the Rajya Sabha is eternal as it is never dissolved, and represents both the federal nature of India’s polity and its diversity.

Earlier, the Opposition had raised slogans over the instability in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded Farooq Abdullah be allowed to attend the House session, saying it was his constitutional right. MPs from the Congress, National Conference and the DMK protested in the well of Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena staged a walkout over farm distress in Maharashtra.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha began by paying tributes to former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and former CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta.

Ahead of the commencement of the session, PM Modi called it a crucial time and hoped that it takes India’s journey forward. Amid reports that the Opposition will raise concerns over the economic slowdown, farm distress and the political situation in Kashmir, PM Modi said the government is open to discussion on all issues.