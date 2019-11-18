Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha must debate, but difference between balance and blocking, says PM Modihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-winter-session-live-updates-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-6124997/
Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha must debate, but difference between balance and blocking, says PM Modi
Parliament Winter Session 2019 Today LIVE News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. He has said the House represents India's diversity, and allows people away from electoral politics to contribute to the nation's development. He said even Dr BR Ambedkar was a member of the Rajya Sabha, after he could not be elected to the Lok Sabha.
Parliament Winter Session 2019 Today LIVE Updates: As the Winter Session of Parliamentbegan today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. The PM has said the Rajya Sabha is eternal as it is never dissolved, and represents both the federal nature of India’s polity and its diversity.
Earlier, the Opposition had raised slogans over the instability in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded Farooq Abdullah be allowed to attend the House session, saying it was his constitutional right. MPs from the Congress, National Conference and the DMK protested in the well of Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena staged a walkout over farm distress in Maharashtra.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha began by paying tributes to former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and former CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta.
Ahead of the commencement of the session, PM Modi called it a crucial time and hoped that it takes India’s journey forward. Amid reports that the Opposition will raise concerns over the economic slowdown, farm distress and the political situation in Kashmir, PM Modi said the government is open to discussion on all issues.
PM Modi: Appreciate NCP and BJD for their conduct in Parliament
PM Modi commends NCP and BJD for their conduct in Parliament. "Today I want to appreciate two parties: NCP and BJD. These parties have wonderfully adhered to Parliamentary norms. They have never ventured into the well. Yet, they have made their points very effectively. Much can be learnt from these practices, including by my own party."
PM Modi: Checks and debates essential, but difference between balancing and blocking
"In 2003, Atal Ji had said that the Rajya Sabha may be the second House but no one should think of it as a secondary House. Today, I echo the sentiments of Atal Ji and add that the Rajya Sabha must be a vibrant supportive House for national progress. The Rajya Sabha is about checks and balance. This is absolutely essential for our democracy. Debates have to be many and effective. But there is also a difference between checking and clogging. Balance and blocking," says PM Modi in Parliament.
PM Modi: Can never forget Rajya Sabha's role when it passed Bills pertaining to Articles 370 and 35(A)
"Whenever it has been about national good, the Rajya Sabha has risen to the occasion and made a strong contribution. It was believed that the Bill on Triple Talaq would not pass here but it did. Even GST became a reality after it was passed in the Rajya Sabha. We can never forget the role of the Rajya Sabha when Bills pertaining to Articles 370 and 35(A) were passed. This House has worked to further unity PM Modi in Parliament," says PM Modi in Parliament.
PM Modi: Ambedkar could contribute to nation building through Rajya Sabha
"The Rajya Sabha gives an opportunity to those away from electoral politics to contribute to the nation and its development. Who can forget that it was through the Rajya Sabha that a stalwart like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar could contribute even more to national progress," says PM Modi.
Rajya Sabha is a far-sighted house, provides intellectual richness: PM Modi
"Rajya Sabha has witnessed and created history. There have been many great leaders. This house has seen many historic moments, it has made history also and has seen history being made as well. Lok Sabha is grounded but Rajya Sabha can look beyond and far. It is a far-sighted house and has provided intellectual richness," said Prime Minister Modi.
Glad to be a part of 250th session of Rajya Sabha: PM Modi
Addressing 250th session of Rajya Sabha, "I am honoured to be a part of this special session. This house has witnesses many historic moments and I am glad to be a part of this 250th session."
If my eating jalebi causes Delhi pollution, I'll quit jalebis: Gautam Gambhir
Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir who has been riled in a controversy over not attending an air pollution meeting in Delhi and instead flying to Indore for commentating on the India-Bangladesh test series hit back at the trolls.
250th session of Rajya Sabha: House to have a special debate
To mark the landmark 250th session of Rajya Sabha, beginning Monday, celebratory functions include release of a publication titled 'Rajya Sabha: The Journey since 1952' providing glimpses of various aspects of functioning of the House and its Hindi version. Also, a commemorative volume on the evolution of Rajya Sabha and its functioning with 44 articles in Hindi and English by the sitting and former members and those associated with the functioning of the House will be released.
A silver coin of Rs 250 and a postal stamp of Rs 5 will also be released
PM Modi to address Rajya Sabha shortly
Rajya Sabha proceedings resume, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address shortly
PM to address Rajya Sabha at 2 pm
The Rajya Sabha will have a special discussion marking the 250th session of this august House. PM Narendra Modi will be speaking in the House at around 2 PM.
Rajya Sabha marshals get a new uniform
The uniform of the marshals of the Rajya Sabha has been changed
After Shiv Sena staged walk-out of Lok Sabha over farmers' distress in Maharashtra, Congress and National Conference leaders walked out of Lok Sabha over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir lockdown and detention of its leaders.
All Assam Students' Union protests against Citizenship Bill in Assam
As Parliament session begins — where The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is likely to be introduced again — All Assam Students' Union began a protest in Guwahati against the Bill. The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship of India.
AAP MP Bhagwant Mann asks BJP MP and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, "Is the government willing to acknowledge that the country is going through economic slump?"
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references on the demise of Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Gurudas Dasgupta, Ram Jethmalani and Sukhdev Singh Libra
BJP made Kashmir an international issue: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry
Addressing Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry demanded the release of Dr Farooq Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir and P Chidambaram, who is currently in Tihar jail in INX Media case. "Four important leaders - Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister and External Affairs Minister are not present in the House. Home Minister Amit Shah had assured us in August that Dr Abdullah was not in detention, but 108 days later he is still not here. What is the reason? Our leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to visit the Valley, but European leaders were given permission. Kashmir is an internal issue, but this government has made it an international issue."
Prakash Javadekar arrives at Parliament in an electric car
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar arrives at Parliament in an electric car and says, "Government is gradually switching to electric cars as they are pollution-free. I appeal to people to contribute to fight pollution. Start using public transport, electric vehicles etc."
'Release Farooq Abdullah', 'We want justice': Opposition raises slogans in Lok Sabha
The opposition-led by the Congress came to the well of the house and were joined by DMK, NCP leaders. Chanting slogans like "Tanhashaai band Karo" (urging the government to stop muzzling the opposition) and "we want justice," members demanded the release of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.
Speaker Om Birla as well as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi appealed to the protesting MPs to debate the issues that they want to raise instead of creating pandemonium in the house. “The government is ready to discuss all issues. Let the BAC decide and we can discuss. I appeal to you with folded hands not to disturb the house,” Joshi said.
Sena walks out of Lok Sabha
Shiv Sena MPs in Lok Sabha walked out over persisting farmers' distress in Maharashtra. The trouble started when Lok Sabha was passing tributes to the departed leaders. Demanding that rains in the state be declared as a natural calamity, Shiv Sena MPs began sloganeering demanding "justice for farmers." The MPs continued their protest for almost 40 minutes before walking out of the House.
Protests in Lok Sabha over detention of Farooq Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir
As Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla invites TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour, sloganeering erupts over the detention of political leaders in Kashmir. Even as Speaker tries to conduct business, the Opposition is chanting slogans seeking the release of detained Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi protests over rising pollution in Parliament
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi staged protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against rising air pollution levels.
In wake of alarming pollution levels in Delhi and other parts of India, the Union Environment Ministry today will hold a high-level meeting with top officials of the states in the region. The meeting will be attended by chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Residents of Delhi woke up to clear skies Monday, with the air quality improving to 184 (moderate category) in some areas. Follow LIVE UPDATESon weather and pollution in India
Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security.
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan hospitalised due to ‘breathing problem’
In another development, Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan on Sunday was admitted to Apollo hospital in Kolkata after she complained of breathing problems. Abhishek Majumdar, the spokesperson for the actor, said Nusrat was admitted to a private hospital and will be released later today. The actor’s family rubbished reports which claimed that she was admitted to the hospital due to drug overdose.
Delhi BJP MP reaches Parliament via bicycle
Gujarat BJP MP Mansukh Mandaviya reached the Parliament today, riding a bicycle
Parliament Winter Session begins. In Lok Sabha, newly-elected MPs - Prince Raj from the Samastipur parliamentary constituency in Bihar, Himadri Singh from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil from Satara in Maharashtra and DM Kathir Anand from Vellore in Tamil Nadu took the oath. Later, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla mentioned obituary references.
In Rajya Sabha chairman P Venkaiah Naidu began the session with obituary references and remembered leaders like Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani.
Dialogue, discussions form the essence of Parliamentary democracy: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the party expects the government to allow discussions on issues concerning the interest of the common people. "Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue. It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy."
Shiv Sena gives Adjournment Motion Notice over crop failure in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. After the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from the Cabinet, Shiv Sena MPs would be allotted seats on the Opposition side in both houses of the Parliament
The BJP and Shiv Sena have locked horns over the seat-sharing formula and the post of chief minister in Maharashtra ever since the results of the Assembly elections were announced on October 24. Follow LIVE UPDATES from Maharashtra
Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "instability in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370".
Meanwhile, PDP MPs in Rajya Sabha, Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammed Fayaz, arrived with posters demanding the restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Agitated over fee hike, JNU students to march towards Parliament
Meanwhile, students from Jawaharlal Nehru University will today march towards Parliament to protest against the hostel fee hike. The union said it will be a march to save public education and appeal to MPs to take up the cause. Follow LIVE UPDATES from JNU students unions' march towards Parliament
Cong must lead Opposition in Parliament to expose 'utter mismanagement' of economy: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said his party must lead the Opposition in Parliament to expose the "utter mismanagement" of the economy by the Modi government. He also alleged that the government refuses to accept valid criticism.
In a tweet, posted by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram said, "Which aspect of the economy is doing well? Not one. The government seems knowledge proof and refuses to accept valid criticism and genuine advice." Chidambaram is in judicial custody in the INX Media money laundering case that the Enforcement Directorate is investigating.
Want frank discussions on all matters: PM Modi ahead of Parliament Winter Session
Adding that the government is open to holding discussions on all issues, Modi said, " In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of and active participation of all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but the entire Parliament. We want frank discussions on all matters. It is important that there should be quality debates and discussions. Everyone should contribute to enriching the discussions in Parliament."
Parliament Winter Session is the last session of 2019: PM Modi
Ahead of the beginning of Parliament Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that this takes India's journey forward to new heights. "This is the last Parliament session of 2019. It is very important because this is the 250th Parliament session of the Rajya Sabha. During this session, on 26th, we will observe Constitution Day - when our Constitution completes its 70 years," he said, addressing the media.
Welcome to The Indan Express' live blog on Parliament Winter Session. Follow this space to track the latest in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha
To mark the landmark 250th session of Rajya Sabha, the Upper House will hold a special discussion on its role in Indian polity and the need for reforms. In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Ahead of the session, the Opposition raised questions over the continued detention of leaders in Kashmir and demanded that National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who is held under the Public Safety Act, “be allowed to attend Parliament”. “How can a parliamentarian be detained illegally?” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, in an apparent reference to Abdullah.
In his customary remarks, the PM said the government was willing to discuss every issue in the House. Returning to power with an increased majority, the Modi government in the past two sessions pushed through the triple talaq Bill and the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The session is scheduled to conclude on December 13, and will hold a special joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26 to commemorate ‘Constitution Day’.
Welcome to The Indan Express' live blog on Parliament Winter Session. Follow this space to track the latest in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha