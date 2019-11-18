Opposition to corner govt on economy, Kashmir as Parliament Winter Session begins today

Parliament Winter Session 2019: The Winter Session of Parliament will commence today amid concerns over the economic slowdown, farm distress and the political situation in Kashmir. Buoyant after the recent Assembly election results in Maharashtra and Haryana, the Opposition is gearing up to take on the government on various issues including withdrawal of the SPG cover to the Gandhi family.

The session will begin with obituary references to two members of the Upper House — former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani — and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. It will also pay tributes to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both the Houses who died on October 31.

To mark the landmark 250th session of Rajya Sabha, the Upper House will hold a special discussion on its role in Indian polity and the need for reforms. In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Among the key bills to be discussed this session is the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which the government was unable to pass in its previous tenure. As per the PRS Legislative Research, about 35 legislations, including the crucial Industrial Relations Code, will be taken up during the session.

Ahead of the session, the Opposition raised questions over the continued detention of leaders in Kashmir and demanded that National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who is held under the Public Safety Act, “be allowed to attend Parliament”. “How can a parliamentarian be detained illegally?” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, in an apparent reference to Abdullah.

In his customary remarks, the PM said the government was willing to discuss every issue in the House. Returning to power with an increased majority, the Modi government in the past two sessions pushed through the triple talaq Bill and the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The session is scheduled to conclude on December 13, and will hold a special joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26 to commemorate ‘Constitution Day’.