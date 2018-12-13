Parliament Winter Session Day 3 Highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

On the third day of the winter session, both the houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day before noon. After both the houses paid their respect to the nine persons who had laid down their lives during the 2001 Parliamentary attacks; protests began in the parliament.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu after warning members to return to their seats, adjourned the Upper House following protests by the AIADMK and DMK factions over the Cauvery dispute and Tamil Nadu farmers’ protest. “I would like to urge members to at least allow the House today… 9 persons had laid down their lives to protect Parliament. Wrong message will go,” he said.

Whereas, Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly following protests of various parties that trooped into the well shouting slogans. The speaker had earlier adjourned the session for noon, but it was later adjourned for the day amid continued protests.