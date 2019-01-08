Parliament LIVE updates: Citizenship bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha as Northeast protests

The Centre is set for another attempt to push the passage of the Triple Talaq bill. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, where the Centre has a majority, on December 27 last year. The Opposition had stalled it in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018, that was passed in the Lok Sabha, is also likely to be taken in the Upper House today. The bill aims to provide for the protection of rights of transgender persons and their welfare.

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018, is also likely to be moved in the Lok Sabha today. According to the final draft prepared in December 2017, the Bill seeks to “provide for the regulation of use and application of DNA technology for the purposes of establishing identity of certain categories of persons including the victims, offenders, suspects, undertrials, missing persons and unknown deceased persons and for matters connected therewith…”

The constitutional amendment bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections in the general category is also likely to be moved in the Lok Sabha. While the winter session of Lok Sabha ends today, the government has extended the Rajya Sabha session till Wednesday to push the passage of the reservation bill. The winter session of Parliament began on December 11.

Amid a bandh in the north-east states, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be tabled in the Lok Sabha Tuesday. The bill proposes to make minority (non-Muslim) immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who have entered India before December 31, 2014 eligible for Indian citizenship. The entire Northeast is observing an 11-hour bandh today from 5 am to 4 pm in protest against the bill.

The BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in Parliament Tuesday as it seeks to push for the passage of a bill providing 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections in the general category. The Congress had on Saturday issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in Parliament on Monday and Tuesday.

The government has extended the Winter session of the Rajya Sabha by a day till Wednesday to push the passage of the Constitutional amendment bill that will allow 10 per cent reservation for ‘economically backward’ upper castes in government services and admission to higher educational institutions.

The move will require amending Article 16 of the Constitution to provide for reservation for economically weaker sections. The winter session of Parliament begun on December 11 and was to end on Tuesday.

With just a day left for the Winter session of the Parliament to end, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has agreed to the government’s request and extended the proceedings by a day. So far, 16 bills have been passed by both the Houses of the Parliament.