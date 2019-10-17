Parliament winter session likely to start on November 18

WINTER SESSION of Parliament is likely to commence from November 18. A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) took a decision to this effect. However, the final call will be taken at a Cabinet meeting next week.

The CCPA met at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who heads the panel.

Sources said the session would conclude in the third week of December.

In the last two years, winter sessions have had a different pattern, continuing well into January.

Two ordinances await a replacement by regular Bills during the next session. One ordinance pertains to the ban on e-cigarettes. The other concerns amendments in the Income Tax Act and the Finance Act.

The outcome of the current assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana as well as the apex court verdict on the Ayodhya temple will set the mood during the session.