Winter Session from Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker chairs all-party meeting

Days ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called an all-party meeting and appealed to all political parties for cooperation for ensuring smooth functioning of the House. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the meeting, Birla said, “I appealed to floor leaders of all parties for their cooperation in the smooth functioning of the House. As the House is answerable to the people and I hope parties will raise issues of public interest. There should be a debate in the House, and for that, it should function.”

17वीं लोकसभा के दूसरे सत्र से पहले सभी दलों के नेताओं के साथ संसदीय ग्रंथालय में बैठक की। सत्र में जनहित के विषयों पर वाद विवाद हो, सहमति-असहमति बने, लेकिन सदन चले। विश्वास जताया कि पहले सत्र की तरह सभी दल इस सत्र का भी सुचारू व व्यवस्थित संचालन करने में सहयोग करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Edfe0j3mXl — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) November 16, 2019

During the meeting, several issues that are likely to be discussed in the session were put forward by leaders of different parties. The winter session is beginning on November 18. “I told them that after discussing these issues in the business advisory committee, we will try to take up as many as possible,” the Speaker said.

Adding that the political parties assured of cooperation during the session, Birla said, “All parties have assured me that the session will be smooth and will be as fruitful as the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha.”

After the all-party meeting, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay told reporters that he raised the matter of the West Bengal Governor running a “parallel administration”, which shouldn’t be allowed to function. “Issues of unemployment and economic conditions should be discussed. The opposition should be given space,” PTI quoted him as saying.

The government is likely to face a raucous session as it tries to push the Citizenship (Amendment ) Bill, which has been listed in the business for the first Winter session of Modi 2.0. Meanwhile, the opposition is likely to corner the government over issues of unemployment.