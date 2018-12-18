Both Houses disrupted: BJP, Congress move privilege notices

PROCEEDINGS IN both Houses of Parliament were again disrupted on Monday, as the treasury and opposition benches sparred over the Rafale jet deal issue, with both sides raising slogans against each other.

The Congress moved breach of privilege notices in both Houses, demanding an explanation from the government on why it provided “wrong” information on the Rafale deal to the Supreme Court. The BJP countered with a breach of privilege notice against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, saying he “misled the House” on the issue.

While the Rajya Sabha adjourned after exactly six minutes of work, the Lok Sabha saw repeated adjournments as Congress, AIADMK and TDP members went to the well of the House and shouted slogans. The AIADMK members were demanding a permanent solution to the Cauvery water dispute, while the TDP wanted special status for Andhra Pradesh.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress member Sunil Jakhar moved a breach of privilege notice against PM Narendra Modi. In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad moved a notice against Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Citing the Supreme Court judgment in the Rafale case, Jakhar said Modi had misled the Supreme Court and Parliament. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said during zero hour that the matter “is under my consideration”.

Meanwhile, three BJP members — Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey and Sanjay Jaiswal — contended that Rahul had resorted to “falsehood” and “misled the House” on the Rafale deal during his speech in the last Monsoon Session.

They said Rahul had said that the UPA government had agreed to buy the aircraft at Rs 520 crore per unit but when the BJP-led NDA government signed the deal, it cost Rs 1,600 crore “by magic”. This statement, according to them, was “entirely untrue”. “We categorically assert that the price comparison given by Rahul Gandhi is a figment of imagination, incorrect and utter falsehood. It was an attempt to mislead the House,” they said.

Earlier in the day, about five minutes after the Lok Sabha met, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned it till 12 noon. She could not take up question hour as members started protesting.

The members resumed their protest when the House met again. This time, however, Mahajan allowed some members to raise their issues amid slogan-shouting. Prem Singh Chandumajra of the Akali Dal attacked the Congress on Sajjan Kumar’s conviction. The Speaker, however, expunged the name of a Congress MP mentioned by him, and did not allow BJP member Prehlad Patel to mention his name either.

As Chandumajra attacked the Congress, Sonia Gandhi could be seen gesturing to her party members from Punjab — Sunil Jakhar and Ravneet Singh Bittu — to counter him, but both avoided doing so.

Amid the din, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the fresh Bill on triple talaq. Mahajan then adjourned the House till 2 pm. As Opposition members continued their protest when the House met, she again adjourned the House till 3 pm. This time, the Speaker took up the listed business and started a discussion on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016.

In the Rajya Sabha, AIADMK members trooped to the well of the House. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said two notices under Rule 267, submitted by TMC and SP on the agrarian crisis, had been converted into short duration discussion.

Azad said he had given a breach of privilege notice. Naidu told him that the notice has been disallowed because the matter is before the Supreme Court and he is yet to examine the notice. Following that, he adjourned the House for the day.

Speaking to reporters later, Azad said: “We have given a notice for breach of privilege motion against the government, particularly against the Law Minister. Because the affidavit the government filed in the Supreme Court through its law officers… which was vetted by the Law Ministry and government… So naturally, the Prime Minister had knowledge… that the assertion was wrong. We don’t have confidence in a government which can lie to the Supreme Court…”

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said: “There is a direct infringement of parliamentary privilege. You have tried to mislead the court to get a stamp of approval on false facts like CAG, PAC, HAL, all of which have a direct connection with the discussions, content and direction of parliamentary work… ” he said.