Parliament Winter Session begins tomorrow: Triple Talaq among pending Bills; question mark over Ram Temple ordinance

With the Winter Session of Parliament set to begin from Tuesday, about 43 bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passage, including the all-important Triple Talaq Bill, which needs legislative approval after being promulgated as an ordinance in September. The beginning of the session will also coincide with the counting of votes in elections to the Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram assemblies.

The Triple Talaq bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in December last year and has been pending in the Upper House as opposition parties want it to be sent to a select committee for further discussion. The ordinance has to be passed by the Parliament within six weeks of the forthcoming session.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on September 19, includes the provision of a jail term of three years for the husband. It also includes the amendments made by the government in a Cabinet meeting that made a provision for the magistrate to grant the husband bail after a hearing with the wife.

The session, which is likely to have a total of 20 sittings, has also on its list ordinances for disbanding the Medical Council of India and modifications to some penal provisions of the Companies Act of 2013. The Companies Act amendment ordinance altered several provisions in the Companies Act, 2013 relating to penalties, among others. The Medical Council of India Act amendment will allow the suppression of the body for a year and the constitution of a board of governors that will perform the council’s functions.

The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which will enable overseas voters to cast their vote in person or by proxy, is currently pending passage in the Rajya Sabha. It got the Lok Sabha nod in the Monsoon Session.

It also remains to be seen if BJP MP Rakesh Sinha introduces introduce a private member’s Bill in Parliament seeking the construction of a Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya. After the Supreme Court rejected urgent hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, Sinha had tweeted in November, “To those who keep asking the BJP and the RSS about when Ram temple will be constructed, I have a straight question: Will you support my private member bill (on Ram temple)?”

Congress will also push forward the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, of which party chief Rahul Gandhi has been a strong advocate. The Bill proposes to amend the Constitution to reserve 33 per cent of all seats in Lok Sabha and all state assemblies for women.

The Rajya Sabha had passed the Bill in March 2010 but the Lok Sabha did not vote on it. The Bill lapsed after the 15th Lok Sabha was dissolved in 2014. On Sunday, Gandhi wrote to respective Congress and allied governments to pass a resolution in their respective state assemblies in favour of the Bill’s passage in Parliament.

The other bills listed for consideration and passage are as follows:

The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018, The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2018, The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018, The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016, The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018, The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016, The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018, The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2016, The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017, The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The Indian Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2018, The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2018, The National Commission for Yoga and Naturopathy Bill, 2018, The Pharmacy Council of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy Bill, 2018, The National Institute of Design Amendment Bill, 2018, The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2018, The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018, The Central University (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training Bill, 2018, The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2018, The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Anti Maritime Piracy Bill, 2018, The Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2018, The Dam Safety Bill, 2018, The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017.