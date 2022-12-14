Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: Disruption Congress ploy to avoid questions on China funding to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, claims Amit Shah

Winter Session of Parliament 2022 Live Updates: On a day when the Opposition slammed the government for the clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang region, Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the Congress MPs disrupted the Question Hour to avoid questions on the money received by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) from China in violation of the FCRA rules. Shah also asserted that “no one can capture one inch of land as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power”.
Meanwhile, the clash in Tawang sector snowballed into a major issue on Tuesday with the Congress accusing the government of hiding the truth, and staging a walkout in both houses of Parliament even as Home Minister Amit Shah claimed the reason behind disruptions was a question on cancellation of FCRA registration of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Several opposition members of the CPI, CPI-M, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP and JMM joined the Congress members in staging walkout from both Houses. The opposition party also alleged that national security and territorial integrity are being impinged upon by brazen Chinese transgressions as the government remains a “mute spectator”.
A parliamentary committee has expressed its disappointment over the very minuscule number of women being recruited in Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF and BSF and sought action to create a conducive environment at border outposts so that women are motivated to join security forces. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Brijlal, noted that despite efforts of the home ministry to encourage the recruitment of women in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles, the strength of women personnel is “abysmally low”.
There are about 1,500 complaints of cybercrime reported daily across the country in the last three years of which only two per cent have turned into FIRs, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday.
He shared this information in Lok Sabha while giving data about cybercrime incidents in the country from January 1, 2020 to December 7, 2022 -- about 1,050 days.
"As per the data maintained, more than 16 lakh cybercrime incidents have been reported and more than 32,000 FIRs have been registered from January 1, 2020, to December 7, 2022," he said in a written reply. The data shows that 98 per cent of the cybercrimes reported in the 'National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal' (www.cybercrime.gov.in) has not turned into FIRs. (PTI)
