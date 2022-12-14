Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: Disruption Congress ploy to avoid questions on China funding to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, claims Amit Shah

Parliamentarians, CRPF personnel and others during a tribute ceremony to pay homage to martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, December 13, 2022. (PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told Parliament that Chinese forces had tried to “transgress” the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and “unilaterally change the status quo” in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh last week but the Indian troops prevented the bid, resulting in a “physical scuffle leading to injuries to a few personnel on both sides”.

“I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side. Due to timely intervention of Indian commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations,” Singh said in a statement in both the Houses of Parliament.

The face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector triggered a political firestorm in Parliament Tuesday with the Opposition demanding a discussion and accusing the Government of remaining a “mute spectator” to “brazen Chinese aggressions” which, it said, affect India’s national security and territorial integrity.

Opposition parties, led by the Congress, also staged walkouts in both Houses after their push for a detailed discussion on the issue, following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement on the incident along the Line of Actual Control, was unsuccessful. They had earlier forced the adjournment of both Houses for a while before Singh made the statement.

Opposition members in Lok Sabha on Tuesday raised issues of unemployment, inflation and farm distress during the debate on Supplementary Demands for Grants for Budget 2022-23, and asked who is getting the benefit of the much-touted economic growth.

Several MPs also said that pre-matric scholarship and Maulana Azad Fellowship for minority students should be restored, and asked how will the country progress if minority communities are left behind. The government has sought Parliament’s nod for additional spending of Rs 4.36 lakh crore to meet the needs for subsidy on fertiliser, food and LPG.

Accusing the BJP government of being incompetent, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Tuesday raised a series of questions, on industrial output, manufacturing sector and the number of people leaving India, to ask “Who’s the Pappu now?”.

The term had been coined by the ruling party “to denigrate, signify extreme incompetence”, Moitra added.

The TMC leader, who was taking part in a debate over the supplementary demand of grants in the Lok Sabha, said these would amount to an additional expenditure of about Rs 4.36 lakh crore, which will raise the fiscal deficit above the provision in the Budget, and went against “the government’s own stated goal of containing the fiscal deficit”.