Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: PM doesn’t utter ‘China’, he and not Rajnath Singh must answer on border issue in Parliament, says Congress

Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Today: The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “running away” from a debate in Parliament on the situation along the border with China and said he and not the defence minister must answer on this issue. The opposition party also posed questions to the government on the Sino-India border issue, saying the nation demands and deserves answers to them. In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked after two years of a protracted “disengagement”, what emboldened the Chinese to try taking over the Indian post in the Yangtse area of Tawang.
The Opposition is set to attack the central government on the Tawang face-off issue yet again on Monday. While Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has given a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, party MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border issue with China.
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.
He urged the Government to discuss China's attempts to infiltrate the Indian border and despite all this, the growing trade between India and China.
In the letter, Tewari said, " I demand that this House suspends Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh." "This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 which took place at Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh. We have had the Hon'ble Defence Minister give a statement. However, there are crucial questions that need to be asked," he added. He questioned why are these clashes happening, first Galwan and now Yangtse. (ANI)
BJP MP Vivek Thakur has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, in the wake of heinous crimes being committed by juveniles in the country. (ANI)
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V Vijaysai Reddy has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the establishment of a centre for Excellence in Research on Drone Technology in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)
