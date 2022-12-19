scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022
Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: PM doesn’t utter ‘China’, he and not Rajnath Singh must answer on border issue in Parliament, says Congress

Winter Session of Parliament 2022 Live, December 19: Centre to move Appropriation Bills in Rajya Sabha today; Congress gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha, Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border issue with China.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2022 10:09:09 am
Parliament Session 2022 Live: Congress members protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha during Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, December 16, 2022. (PTI)

Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Today: The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “running away” from a debate in Parliament on the situation along the border with China and said he and not the defence minister must answer on this issue. The opposition party also posed questions to the government on the Sino-India border issue, saying the nation demands and deserves answers to them. In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked after two years of a protracted “disengagement”, what emboldened the Chinese to try taking over the Indian post in the Yangtse area of Tawang.

The Opposition is set to attack the central government on the Tawang face-off issue yet again on Monday. While Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has given a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, party MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border issue with China.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No 5) Bill, 2022, and the Appropriation (No 4) Bill, 2022, in the Rajya Sabha later on Monday aimed to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services. Meanwhile, BJP MP Vivek Thakur has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, in the wake of heinous crimes being committed by juveniles in the country, news agency ANI reported.

Live Blog

Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: Vivek Thakur gives Zero Hour Notice in RS to discuss the need to amend Juvenile Justice Act. Follow this space for the latest news updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

10:08 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Cong's Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS to discuss China border situation

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

He urged the Government to discuss China's attempts to infiltrate the Indian border and despite all this, the growing trade between India and China.

In the letter, Tewari said, " I demand that this House suspends Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh." "This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 which took place at Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh. We have had the Hon'ble Defence Minister give a statement. However, there are crucial questions that need to be asked," he added. He questioned why are these clashes happening, first Galwan and now Yangtse. (ANI)

09:37 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Watch | India, China border clash leads to political slugfest, disrupts Parliament

09:30 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Vivek Thakur gives Zero Hour Notice in RS to discuss need to amend Juvenile Justice Act

BJP MP Vivek Thakur has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, in the wake of heinous crimes being committed by juveniles in the country. (ANI)

09:28 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Centre to move Appropriation Bills in Rajya Sabha today

The central government will move the Appropriation (No 5) Bill, 2022, and the Appropriation (No 4) Bill, 2022, in the Rajya Sabha later on Monday aimed to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama will move both Bills in the afternoon. These Bills will be moved to the Upper House for consideration and return to the Lok Sabha where these have already been passed.

The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022 will be moved to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-2023, as passed by Lok Sabha, for consideration and returned.

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022 will be moved to provide for the authorization of appropriation of money out of the consolidated fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on March 31, 2020, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year, as passed by Lok Sabha, for consideration and return. (ANI)

09:26 (IST)19 Dec 2022
YSRCP's Vijaysai Reddy gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V Vijaysai Reddy has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the establishment of a centre for Excellence in Research on Drone Technology in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

09:19 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Good Morning!

Welcome to our Live Blog. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from the Parliament where the Winter Session is going on.

     

New Parliament House is on display during the Rootz Gems & Jewellery Manufaturers show 2022, in Surat, December 17, 2022. (PTI)

Collegium target again: Govt says new system to appoint judges is the need

Linking the huge pendency of cases in courts to vacant posts of judges, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, referring to the Supreme Court’s Collegium system of appointments to the higher judiciary, told Rajya Sabha Thursday that this issue will not be resolved until a “new system” on appointments is evolved.

He also said “there is a feeling among people of India that the long vacation which the courts obtain is not very convenient for justice-seekers” and it is his “obligation and duty to convey the message or sense of this House to the judiciary”.

Rijiju’s remarks in the House came days after he criticised the Collegium system as being “opaque” and the Vice-President called the Supreme Court’s 2015 judgement striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act a “severe compromise” of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the “mandate of the people”.

Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. (Screenshot)

Raised in Parliament: no representation of Punjab in agri panels, Jalandhar demolition

Two issues related to Punjab were raised in Parliament on Friday. Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Singh Bittu raised the issue of Latifpura demolition drive in Jalandhar and Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney protested over no representation being given to Punjab in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) committee and Commission for Agriculture Cost and Prices (CACP).

Bittu said that in Latifpura locality of Jalandhar, several houses were razed to the ground under the Aam Aadmi Party government. He appealed to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri to intervene in this matter and provide shelter to those rendered homeless. “Our Punjabis settled abroad are offering help but why can’t we do it? Are we dead?” asked Bittu.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda (PTI)

Lok Sabha clears Bill to give ST status to Himachal’s Hattee community

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, aimed at inclusion of the Hattee community of Trans Giri area in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district in the Scheduled Tribes list, was passed by Lok Sabha on Friday.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the Bill seeks to provide justice and facilities to those who have been deprived for years. The Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9, was soon passed by a voice vote.

The government’s move to introduce the Bill came after the Himachal Pradesh government requested the Centre to include the Hattee community in the ST list.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury indulged in a spat in Lok Sabha on Friday over the use of the word ‘gentleman’. While responding to a supplementary question by Chandra Sekhar Sahu of the BJD on fortified food for children, Irani referred to him as “gentleman” which was objected to by Chowdhury who said that as per parliamentary procedures she should have referred to him as “honourable member”.

Opinion | Angellica Aribam and Sasmit Patra write: Why we are introducing a Private Member’s Bill for women’s reservation

