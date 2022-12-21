Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: Congress chief Kharge calls for Oppn protest to demand discussion on China

Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called upon Opposition parties to protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to demand a discussion on China after the recent clash at Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector.
Rajya Sabha is set to continue its discussion Wednesday over the two Appropriation Bills moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. On Tuesday, the Opposition hit out at the Centre, saying “gross miscalculation of expenditure” in the Budget and sought to know whether there was any “misplaced focus” when the funds were allocated. The Appropriation (No. 5) Bill-2022 and Appropriation (No. 4) Bill-2022 are aimed at authorising payment and appropriation of additional spending of Rs 3.25-lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for the current financial year (2022-23).
The Lower House, meanwhile, is likely to see a continued discussion on the drug abuse in the country. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the amendments made by Rajya Sabha over a Bill,seeking to give ST status to the Gond community in four districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Congress MP Manish Tewari Wednesdy gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to table The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, which seeks to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or that have been made redundant by other laws. It also corrects a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to table The Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022, passed by the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy.
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to table The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in the State of Tamil Nadu.