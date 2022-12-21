scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022
Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: Congress chief Kharge calls for Oppn protest to demand discussion on China

Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates, December 21: The Rajya Sabha witnessed stormy scenes on Tuesday, with BJP members demanding an apology from Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'dog' remarks.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 21, 2022 9:48:19 am
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called upon Opposition parties to protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to demand a discussion on China after the recent clash at Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector.

Rajya Sabha is set to continue its discussion Wednesday over the two Appropriation Bills moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. On Tuesday, the Opposition hit out at the Centre, saying “gross miscalculation of expenditure” in the Budget and sought to know whether there was any “misplaced focus” when the funds were allocated. The Appropriation (No. 5) Bill-2022 and Appropriation (No. 4) Bill-2022 are aimed at authorising payment and appropriation of additional spending of Rs 3.25-lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for the current financial year (2022-23).

The Lower House, meanwhile, is likely to see a continued discussion on the drug abuse in the country. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the amendments made by Rajya Sabha over a Bill,seeking to give ST status to the Gond community in four districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Live Blog

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Stormy scenes in Rajya Sabha over Kharge remarks; Opposition hits out at Centre over Budget planning

09:48 (IST)21 Dec 2022
Congress MP Manish Tewari demands discussion on border situation with China

Congress MP Manish Tewari Wednesdy gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

09:43 (IST)21 Dec 2022
Lok Sabha: What's on agenda today?

The Lower House is likely to continue its discussion on the drug abuse in the country.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the amendments made by Rajya Sabha over a Bill,seeking to give ST status to the Gond community in four districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to table The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, which seeks to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or that have been made redundant by other laws.  It also corrects a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.

09:34 (IST)21 Dec 2022
Tawang clash: Kharge calls for Oppn protest at Parliament complex today

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Wednesday called upon like-minded Opposition parties to protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex today to demand a discussion over the Tawang clash.

08:57 (IST)21 Dec 2022
Rajya Sabha: What's on agenda today?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move Appropriation (No. 5) Bill-2022 and Appropriation (No. 4) Bill-2022 for consideration and returning to Lok Sabha.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to table The Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022, passed by the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to table The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Opposition slams govt during debate on Appropriation Bills in Rajya Sabha

Congress MP from Gujarat Amee Yajnik said: “The moot question that arises is how come there is so much error in planning? I would like to know from the honourable finance minister was it devoid of any priorities or was there any misplaced focus when the monies were allocated?”

“Whatever it is or whatever it may be, it definitely indicates a gross miscalculation of expenditure,” Yajnik added.

She also called for gender budgeting to address concerns of women impacted by the Covid pandemic. “The women who have lost their jobs… it has become difficult for them to re-enter the workforce in comparison to men. This is also happening in the MGNREGA sector,” she said.

Storm in House over Kharge’s ‘dog’ remark; BJP says apologise, he doesn’t

Stormy scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha Tuesday between members of the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress over the “dog” remark made by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge against the BJP at a public meeting in Rajasthan a day earlier.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal demanded an apology from Kharge but the Congress president stood his ground, leading to noisy scenes.

Amid slogan shouting by BJP members and repeated exhortations by the Chairman to Goyal to “control your people”, Kharge said his remarks were political and were made “outside the House” and there was no need to discuss that in the House.

Drug abuse echoes in Lok Sabha, members urge govt to take remedial steps without laxity

‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K Keshava Rao

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 08:39:24 am
