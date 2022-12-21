Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: Congress chief Kharge calls for Oppn protest to demand discussion on China

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress MP from Gujarat Amee Yajnik said: “The moot question that arises is how come there is so much error in planning? I would like to know from the honourable finance minister was it devoid of any priorities or was there any misplaced focus when the monies were allocated?”

“Whatever it is or whatever it may be, it definitely indicates a gross miscalculation of expenditure,” Yajnik added.

She also called for gender budgeting to address concerns of women impacted by the Covid pandemic. “The women who have lost their jobs… it has become difficult for them to re-enter the workforce in comparison to men. This is also happening in the MGNREGA sector,” she said.

Stormy scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha Tuesday between members of the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress over the “dog” remark made by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge against the BJP at a public meeting in Rajasthan a day earlier.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal demanded an apology from Kharge but the Congress president stood his ground, leading to noisy scenes.

Amid slogan shouting by BJP members and repeated exhortations by the Chairman to Goyal to “control your people”, Kharge said his remarks were political and were made “outside the House” and there was no need to discuss that in the House.

