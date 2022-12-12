scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Live now

Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss Bill that seeks to include Gonds and other tribes in ST category in parts of UP

Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates, December 12: Dimple Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate who scored a massive victory in the recently concluded Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, will take oath in Lok Sabha.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 12, 2022 9:35:53 am
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: With the Winter Session of Parliament resuming Monday, the Rajya Sabha is set to take up The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 for discussion. The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution to include Gonds and associated tribes in the Scheduled Tribes category in certain districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In the Lower House, Dimple Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate who scored a massive victory in the recently concluded Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, will take oath in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has introduced a private member’s Bill in Lok Sabha, which seeks formation of a high-level committee headed by the Prime Minister and consisting of the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India to select the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners. The MP has pointed out that there was “growing concern” with regard to the independence and autonomy of the Election Commission.

Live Blog

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Opposition protests over introduction of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in Rajya Sabha; Private member Bill seeks PM-led panel for selecting Chief Election Commissioner; Follow for latest updates

09:35 (IST)12 Dec 2022
Rajya Sabha to discuss Bill that seeks to include Gonds and other tribes in ST category in parts of UP

With the Winter Session of Parliament resuming Monday, the Rajya Sabha is set to take up The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 for discussion. The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution to include Gonds and associated tribes in the Scheduled Tribes category in certain districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill in April.

A worker cleans a brass plaque featuring the Parliament House, at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP MP introduces UCC Bill in RS amid protests

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday introduced a private member’s Bill in Rajya Sabha, seeking the constitution of a committee to prepare and implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, even as members of Opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, MDMK and RJD, lodged strong protests against the move.

The members also pointed out that while Meena’s Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020 was listed at least six times in the past, it was never introduced following objections raised by the Opposition and subsequent intervention of the treasury benches. “What has changed, I do not know,” said RJD MP Manoj Jha, registering his protest.

Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said he was “pained” to hear some of the comments made by the Opposition MPs against the introduction of the Bill, which, he said, was the “legitimate right of a member”. “Let this subject be debated in the House,” Goyal said.

Private member Bill seeks PM-led panel for selecting Chief Election Commissioner

Pointing out that there was “growing concern” with regard to the independence and autonomy of the Election Commission, Congress MP Manish Tewari has introduced a private member’s Bill in Lok Sabha, which seeks formation of a high-level committee headed by the Prime Minister and consisting of the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India to select the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners.

Incidentally, the Bill also seeks more power to the Election Commission to “regulate, monitor and superintend” the internal functioning of all political parties, including internal elections of all registered political parties. He has argued that the internal functioning and structures of a large number of political parties have become very “opaque and ossified” and there is a need to make their functioning transparent, accountable and rule based.

Also Read: How high the Centre’s subsidy bill could go this year

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 09:34:54 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close