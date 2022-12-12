Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss Bill that seeks to include Gonds and other tribes in ST category in parts of UP

Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: With the Winter Session of Parliament resuming Monday, the Rajya Sabha is set to take up The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 for discussion. The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution to include Gonds and associated tribes in the Scheduled Tribes category in certain districts of Uttar Pradesh.
In the Lower House, Dimple Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate who scored a massive victory in the recently concluded Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, will take oath in Parliament.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has introduced a private member’s Bill in Lok Sabha, which seeks formation of a high-level committee headed by the Prime Minister and consisting of the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India to select the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners. The MP has pointed out that there was “growing concern” with regard to the independence and autonomy of the Election Commission.
The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill in April.