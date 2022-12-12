Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss Bill that seeks to include Gonds and other tribes in ST category in parts of UP

A worker cleans a brass plaque featuring the Parliament House, at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday introduced a private member’s Bill in Rajya Sabha, seeking the constitution of a committee to prepare and implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, even as members of Opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, MDMK and RJD, lodged strong protests against the move.

The members also pointed out that while Meena’s Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020 was listed at least six times in the past, it was never introduced following objections raised by the Opposition and subsequent intervention of the treasury benches. “What has changed, I do not know,” said RJD MP Manoj Jha, registering his protest.

Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said he was “pained” to hear some of the comments made by the Opposition MPs against the introduction of the Bill, which, he said, was the “legitimate right of a member”. “Let this subject be debated in the House,” Goyal said.

Pointing out that there was “growing concern” with regard to the independence and autonomy of the Election Commission, Congress MP Manish Tewari has introduced a private member’s Bill in Lok Sabha, which seeks formation of a high-level committee headed by the Prime Minister and consisting of the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India to select the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners.

Incidentally, the Bill also seeks more power to the Election Commission to “regulate, monitor and superintend” the internal functioning of all political parties, including internal elections of all registered political parties. He has argued that the internal functioning and structures of a large number of political parties have become very “opaque and ossified” and there is a need to make their functioning transparent, accountable and rule based.