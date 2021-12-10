Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: House to reconvene at 11 am

Suspended Rajya Sabha MP's protest demanding revocation, during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The sittings of Rajya Sabha are being disrupted every day after the suspension of 12 of its members on the first day of the Winter Session, which began on November 29. These members were suspended because of their alleged involvement in the grave disorder in the House on the last day of the previous session. The motion to suspend the members was moved under Rule 256 of Rajya Sabha’s rules of procedure. This rule provides for the suspension of a member who disregards the authority of the chair or abuses the rules of the council by persistently and willfully obstructing the business of the House. Persistent and willful obstruction of the business of the House is the crux of the offence. When this happens, the chairman may name such a member, which will be immediately followed by a motion for his suspension. Upon the motion being adopted by the House, the member would stand suspended. Suspension can be for a period not exceeding the remainder of the session. This would mean that if the member is suspended on the last day of the session, the period of suspension will be only a day. So, even if a government would like to suspend such a member for a longer period. it would not be possible under the present rule.