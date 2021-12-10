Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: House to reconvene at 11 am

Parliament Winter Session 2021 live updates: Both Houses of Parliament — the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha — are set to reconvene for the tenth of proceedings on Friday. Yesterday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both houses on the IAF chopper crash in Coonoor that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 others. Opposition leaders called off their ongoing agitation against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the day, to pay tribute to the victims of the crash.
Parliament on Thursday passed the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill to accord the status of ‘institute of national importance’ to six more institutes of pharmaceutical education and research, and also set up an advisory council for them. Rajya Sabha passed the Bill unanimously by a voice vote. It was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.
Meanwhile, with Question Hour being an opportunity for MPs to hold ministers accountable for policies and administrative measures, “unsatisfactory replies” from the treasury benches are becoming a frequent complaint among Opposition MPs. On at least three occasions on Thursday, the ruling party MPs’ “inability” to address questions directly came up in Lok Sabha.