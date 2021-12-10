scorecardresearch
Friday, December 10, 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: House to reconvene at 11 am

Winter Session of Parliament 2021 live updates: Opposition leaders on Thursday called off their ongoing agitation against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the day, to pay tribute to the victims of the crash. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
December 10, 2021 10:03:32 am
Priyanka Chaturvedi, Jaya Bachchan, ParliamentNew Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wears the red cap given by SP MP Jaya Bachchan, during a protest of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs demanding revocation of their suspension, amid the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (PTI)

Parliament Winter Session 2021 live updates: Both Houses of Parliament — the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha — are set to reconvene for the tenth of proceedings on Friday. Yesterday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both houses on the IAF chopper crash in Coonoor that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 others. Opposition leaders called off their ongoing agitation against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the day, to pay tribute to the victims of the crash.

Parliament on Thursday passed the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill to accord the status of ‘institute of national importance’ to six more institutes of pharmaceutical education and research, and also set up an advisory council for them. Rajya Sabha passed the Bill unanimously by a voice vote. It was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

Meanwhile, with Question Hour being an opportunity for MPs to hold ministers accountable for policies and administrative measures, “unsatisfactory replies” from the treasury benches are becoming a frequent complaint among Opposition MPs. On at least three occasions on Thursday, the ruling party MPs’ “inability” to address questions directly came up in Lok Sabha.

 

Live Blog

Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: Both Houses to reconvene at 11 am. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Suspended Rajya Sabha MP's protest demanding revocation, during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Suspension of 12 MPs for entire Winter Session is worrying

The sittings of Rajya Sabha are being disrupted every day after the suspension of 12 of its members on the first day of the Winter Session, which began on November 29. These members were suspended because of their alleged involvement in the grave disorder in the House on the last day of the previous session. The motion to suspend the members was moved under Rule 256 of Rajya Sabha’s rules of procedure. This rule provides for the suspension of a member who disregards the authority of the chair or abuses the rules of the council by persistently and willfully obstructing the business of the House. Persistent and willful obstruction of the business of the House is the crux of the offence. When this happens, the chairman may name such a member, which will be immediately followed by a motion for his suspension. Upon the motion being adopted by the House, the member would stand suspended. Suspension can be for a period not exceeding the remainder of the session. This would mean that if the member is suspended on the last day of the session, the period of suspension will be only a day. So, even if a government would like to suspend such a member for a longer period. it would not be possible under the present rule.

In Lok Sabha, Oppn claims ruling MPs ‘not giving proper replies’ to their questions

With Question Hour being an opportunity for MPs to hold ministers accountable for policies and administrative measures, “unsatisfactory replies” from the treasury benches are becoming a frequent complaint among Opposition MPs. On at least three occasions on Thursday, the ruling party MPs’ “inability” to address questions directly came up in Lok Sabha.

First it was BSP MP Danish Ali who raised a question on why the government has not yet constituted the Haj committee. Replying to it, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi explained the BJP-led government’s initiatives for the Haj pilgrims — that India has sent the highest number of pilgrims in 2019 and that the process has become 100 per cent digitised with more transparency.

