Friday, December 03, 2021
Parliament Live Updates: Oppn demands immediate ban on international flights amid Omicron threat

🔴 Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: For today's agenda, further discussions on the 'outbreak of covid-19 and its management' will take place in both the Houses.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
December 3, 2021 9:52:28 am
ParliamentLok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (LSTV/PTI)

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Both the Houses are slated to hold discussions on the “outbreak of Covid-19 and its management” today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be laying down the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2021-22.

The Opposition parties on Thursday had hit out at the government over its Covid-19 management, slow pace of vaccination and mishandling the second wave. It also demanded that international flights be immediately stopped in view of the new Omicron strain.

In the Lok Sabha, they also demanded that the government should inform the House about the roadmap to vaccinations and clarify the number of actual deaths caused by the virus. This happened amid the government hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work in combatting the pandemic.

Meanwhile, disruption continued in Rajya Sabha over the over the suspension of 12 MPs, who were shunted out on Monday due to their “unruly” conduct in the previous session. The Opposition has described the suspension as “undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure” of the Upper House.

In other news, several journalists held a protest against restrictions imposed on the entry of scribes and camera people into Parliament, alleging that the move is a precursor to a “complete ban” on spot coverage of parliamentary sessions by the media in the coming days.

More discussions on Covid-19 management in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha today; Oppn parties demand ban of foreign flights; Follow this space for latest updates:

Bring in law to implement Uniform Civil Code: BJP MP

IN WHAT could be the next contentious issue to rock the political discourse, senior BJP MP Nishikant Dubey urged the central government to expedite the process to bring in a law to implement Uniform Civil Code while Opposition MPs demanded compensation for farmers who lost their lives during the protests against the farm laws as Lok Sabha took up Zero Hour on Wednesday.

Raising the issue, Dubey said Allahabad High Court had last month asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel to implement the mandate of Article 44 of the Constitution, which speaks about a Uniform Civil Code for people across the country.

“Even after 75 years of Independence, we have not been able to bring in a Uniform Civil Code. I urge the government to soon bring a law to implement a Uniform Civil Code,” the BJP MP said, adding that the move is necessary for a united India and that is the reason why the court suggested it.

 

