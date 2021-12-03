Parliament Live Updates: Oppn demands immediate ban on international flights amid Omicron threat

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (LSTV/PTI)

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Both the Houses are slated to hold discussions on the “outbreak of Covid-19 and its management” today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be laying down the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2021-22.

The Opposition parties on Thursday had hit out at the government over its Covid-19 management, slow pace of vaccination and mishandling the second wave. It also demanded that international flights be immediately stopped in view of the new Omicron strain.

In the Lok Sabha, they also demanded that the government should inform the House about the roadmap to vaccinations and clarify the number of actual deaths caused by the virus. This happened amid the government hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work in combatting the pandemic.

Meanwhile, disruption continued in Rajya Sabha over the over the suspension of 12 MPs, who were shunted out on Monday due to their “unruly” conduct in the previous session. The Opposition has described the suspension as “undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure” of the Upper House.

In other news, several journalists held a protest against restrictions imposed on the entry of scribes and camera people into Parliament, alleging that the move is a precursor to a “complete ban” on spot coverage of parliamentary sessions by the media in the coming days.