Parliament Live Updates: Suspended Opposition MPs to stage protest today

Outside Parliament in New Delhi

LS adjourned over protest by few, Oppn asks if govt willing to run House

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned on Tuesday over vociferous protests from a handful of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs, even as most of the Opposition members were in their seats, raising doubts among the Opposition, and even some ruling party MPs, about the government’s interests in running Parliament in the Winter Session.

On Tuesday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Proceedings were adjourned on Monday after the farm laws repeal Bill was passed, ignoring Opposition’s demands for a debate, and the Lower House did not transact any major legislative business on Tuesday, too.

End Covid curbs in House press gallery: Opp leader

With Covid-19 restrictions imposed last year on access to Parliament’s press gallery still in place, leaders across party lines are now mounting pressure on presiding officers of both Houses to restore pre-Covid system for Parliamentary reporting.

Denying that the media is discriminated against, officials said MPs are also being made to sit in the visitors’ gallery in keeping with the distancing protocol.

There are various restrictions for the media in place at present. Permanent passes of media personnel covering Parliament are suspended during the session, and access to the press gallery is restricted.