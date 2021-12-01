Parliament Live Updates: Suspended Opposition MPs to stage protest today

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: After a stormy session on Tuesday, the suspended Opposition MPs will begin a sit-in in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament Wednesday. The Opposition indicated that the House could witness disruptions for at least the next couple of days after M Vekaiah Naidu refused to revoke the suspension of 12 of their MPs.
“The Government has from day one embarked on a path of confrontation, which contradicts Prime Minister Modi’s call for free discussion and orderly functioning of Parliament… They have precipitated yet another round of confrontation. It is a trap for the Opposition, which we have refused to walk into,” Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma told The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020. In Rajya Sabha, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move the Dam Safety Bill today.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a suspension of business notice in the House over the issue of 'price rise of essential commodities like food grains, edible oils, petrol-diesel and LPG cooking gas.'