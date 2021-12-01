Parliament Live Updates: Suspended Opposition MPs to stage protest today

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 1, 2021 9:25:11 am
Opposition MPs protesting Tuesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: After a stormy session on Tuesday, the suspended Opposition MPs will begin a sit-in in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament Wednesday. The Opposition indicated that the House could witness disruptions for at least the next couple of days after M Vekaiah Naidu refused to revoke the suspension of 12 of their MPs.

“The Government has from day one embarked on a path of confrontation, which contradicts Prime Minister Modi’s call for free discussion and orderly functioning of Parliament… They have precipitated yet another round of confrontation. It is a trap for the Opposition, which we have refused to walk into,” Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020. In Rajya Sabha, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move the Dam Safety Bill today.

Live Blog

09:25 (IST)01 Dec 2021
Rajya Sabha: Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension notice over price rise

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a suspension of business notice in the House over the issue of 'price rise of essential commodities like food grains, edible oils, petrol-diesel and LPG cooking gas.'

Outside Parliament in New Delhi

LS adjourned over protest by few, Oppn asks if govt willing to run House

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned on Tuesday over vociferous protests from a handful of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs, even as most of the Opposition members were in their seats, raising doubts among the Opposition, and even some ruling party MPs, about the government’s interests in running Parliament in the Winter Session.

On Tuesday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Proceedings were adjourned on Monday after the farm laws repeal Bill was passed, ignoring Opposition’s demands for a debate, and the Lower House did not transact any major legislative business on Tuesday, too.

End Covid curbs in House press gallery: Opp leader

With Covid-19 restrictions imposed last year on access to Parliament’s press gallery still in place, leaders across party lines are now mounting pressure on presiding officers of both Houses to restore pre-Covid system for Parliamentary reporting.

Denying that the media is discriminated against, officials said MPs are also being made to sit in the visitors’ gallery in keeping with the distancing protocol.

There are various restrictions for the media in place at present. Permanent passes of media personnel covering Parliament are suspended during the session, and access to the press gallery is restricted.

