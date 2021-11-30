Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition meet underway, 16 parties including TRS in attendance

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates:
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will on Tuesday introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in LoK Sabha.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill, already passed by Lok Sabha, provides surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
With the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs deepening the political divide and threatening a washout of the entire winter session, backchannel talks were held between the government and the Opposition Monday to find an amicable resolution, but there was no immediate headway. The Congress, sources said, did not reveal its mind immediately. Some Congress leaders said boycotting the session would be an extreme response.
Meanwhile, a Bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed in both Houses of the Parliament without any discussion on Monday.
16 parties which attended the meeting today are: INC, DMK, Shiv Sena, NCP, CPM, CPI, RJD, IUML, MDMK, LJD, NC, RSP, TRS, Kerala Congress, VCK and AAP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal with other senior ministers is attending a meeting in Parliament House.
On the second day of winter session, a day after 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for their 'unruly behaviour during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Opposition leaders meet to discuss its strategy.
Government sources pointed out that soon after the end of the previous session, Union minister Piyush Goyal had written to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu complaining against the conduct of 20 MPs in the House, and seeking a special disciplinary committee to decide “exemplary disciplinary action” against them and formulate a code of conduct. However, a senior government source said, “many Opposition parties refused to be a part of it” even after the Chairman requested them. “If such a committee would have been formed, each party could have had a chance to explain their position and raise their concerns.”
Justifying the suspension of 12 Opposition members from the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session, government sources said the Opposition leaders could have presented their side of the story had they agreed to be part of a committee to look into the events of August 11.
They also argued that since the events happened on the last day of the previous session, Monday was the first opportunity for the government to bring in a motion to suspend them. Sources also said should the suspended members apologise for their actions, the government might reconsider its stand.
The Trinamool Congress neither attended the morning meeting of Opposition leaders convened by Kharge nor the one after the suspension of the 12 MPs though two among them are from the party.
“The government then will have a free run. We cannot vacate the space. We have to negotiate and arrive at a tactical truce,” a Congress leader said.
Sources said one proposal is for members to meet the Chairman in his chamber and express regret so that suspension can be revoked. But this has been strongly opposed by some of the suspended members.
With the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs deepening the political divide and threatening a washout of the entire winter session, backchannel talks were held between the government and the Opposition Monday to find an amicable resolution, but there was no immediate headway. Minutes after the suspension of the MPs, Opposition floor leaders met in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha.
Hello and welcome to Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live blog. Today is the second day of Winter Session of Parliament. Opposition leaders will meet to discuss its strategy after the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs on Monday.