Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition meet underway, 16 parties including TRS in attendance

Parliament LIVE Updates, Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: With the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs deepening the political divide and threatening a washout of the entire winter session, backchannel talks were held between the government and the Opposition Monday to find an amicable resolution, but there was no immediate headway.

Updated: November 30, 2021 11:05:54 am
Opposition leaders stage a protest in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. (PTI)

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates:

 

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will on Tuesday introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in LoK Sabha.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill, already passed by Lok Sabha, provides surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

With the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs deepening the political divide and threatening a washout of the entire winter session, backchannel talks were held between the government and the Opposition Monday to find an amicable resolution, but there was no immediate headway. The Congress, sources said, did not reveal its mind immediately. Some Congress leaders said boycotting the session would be an extreme response.

Meanwhile, a Bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed in both Houses of the Parliament without any discussion on Monday.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Kiren Rijiju to move the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021; Mansukh Mandaviya will move and introduce the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in LoK Sabha; Won't aplologise, says one of the MPs suspended for 'indiscipline. Follow Live Updates

10:56 (IST)30 Nov 2021
16 Opposition parties attended today's meeting

16 parties which attended the meeting today are: INC, DMK, Shiv Sena, NCP, CPM, CPI, RJD, IUML, MDMK, LJD, NC, RSP, TRS, Kerala Congress, VCK and AAP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present.

10:53 (IST)30 Nov 2021
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh attend meeting in Parliament House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal with other senior ministers is attending a meeting in Parliament House.

10:49 (IST)30 Nov 2021
Opposition leaders meet to discuss its strategy on attending Parliament Session

On the second day of winter session, a day after 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for their 'unruly behaviour during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Opposition leaders meet to discuss its strategy.

10:44 (IST)30 Nov 2021
Piyush Goyal had written to Venkaiah Naidu complaining against conduct of 20 MPs during last session

Government sources pointed out that soon after the end of the previous session, Union minister Piyush Goyal had written to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu complaining against the conduct of 20 MPs in the House, and seeking a special disciplinary committee to decide “exemplary disciplinary action” against them and formulate a code of conduct. However, a senior government source said, “many Opposition parties refused to be a part of it” even after the Chairman requested them. “If such a committee would have been formed, each party could have had a chance to explain their position and raise their concerns.”

10:43 (IST)30 Nov 2021
MPs’ suspension: Govt believes Opp missed chance to present its side

Justifying the suspension of 12 Opposition members from the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session, government sources said the Opposition leaders could have presented their side of the story had they agreed to be part of a committee to look into the events of August 11.

They also argued that since the events happened on the last day of the previous session, Monday was the first opportunity for the government to bring in a motion to suspend them. Sources also said should the suspended members apologise for their actions, the government might reconsider its stand.

10:42 (IST)30 Nov 2021
Trinamool Congress didn't attend Oppn meet on Monday

The Trinamool Congress neither attended the morning meeting of Opposition leaders convened by Kharge nor the one after the suspension of the 12 MPs though two among them are from the party.

10:41 (IST)30 Nov 2021
Boycotting session would be an extreme response: Congress members

The Congress, sources said, did not reveal its mind immediately. Some Congress leaders said boycotting the session would be an extreme response.

“The government then will have a free run. We cannot vacate the space. We have to negotiate and arrive at a tactical truce,” a Congress leader said.

Sources said one proposal is for members to meet the Chairman in his chamber and express regret so that suspension can be revoked. But this has been strongly opposed by some of the suspended members.

10:40 (IST)30 Nov 2021

With the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs deepening the political divide and threatening a washout of the entire winter session, backchannel talks were held between the government and the Opposition Monday to find an amicable resolution, but there was no immediate headway. Minutes after the suspension of the MPs, Opposition floor leaders met in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

10:39 (IST)30 Nov 2021
Bills to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill, already passed by Lok Sabha, provides surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

10:39 (IST)30 Nov 2021
Bills to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will on Tuesday move and introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move and introduce The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in LoK Sabha.

10:38 (IST)30 Nov 2021
Hello and welcome to Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live blog

Hello and welcome to Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live blog. Today is the second day of Winter Session of Parliament. Opposition leaders will meet to discuss its strategy after the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs on Monday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders protest at Parliament House on Monday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

In Lok Sabha on Monday, the Opposition came to the Well of the House demanding a debate on the Bill and raised slogans and banners. Speaker Om Birla said he was ready to allow discussion on the Bill provided the protesting MPs go back to their seats and there is order in the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking outside the Parliament ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session, said the government was ready to discuss and reply to queries about all issues. "The government is ready to debate any issue and answer any question. We should debate in Parliament and maintain the decorum of the proceedings," Modi said.

The Trinamool Congress neither attended the morning meeting of Opposition leaders convened by Kharge nor the one after the suspension of the 12 MPs though two among them are from the party.

Earlier in the day, Venkaiah Naidu referred to the incident of the last session. In his opening address, he said “bitter and unpleasant experiences” of the monsoon session “still continue to haunt most of us”.

“The treasury benches wanted a detailed inquiry into the conduct of some members during the final two days of the last turbulent session,” he said, adding that he had tried to reach out to leaders of various parties.

“Some of them made it clear that their members would not be a party to any such inquiry. Some leaders, however, expressed concern over the way the functioning of the House was derailed during the last session and condemned the unruly incidents,” Naidu said.

“On my part, I was expecting and waiting for the leading lights of this august House to take the lead in expressing their outrage over what had happened during the last session with assurances of introspection and spirited efforts to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Such assurances by all concerned would have helped me in appropriately handling the matter. But unfortunately, it was not to be,” he said, referring to unruly scenes in the House on August 11 during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill.

