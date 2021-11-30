Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition meet underway, 16 parties including TRS in attendance

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates:

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will on Tuesday introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in LoK Sabha.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill, already passed by Lok Sabha, provides surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

With the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs deepening the political divide and threatening a washout of the entire winter session, backchannel talks were held between the government and the Opposition Monday to find an amicable resolution, but there was no immediate headway. The Congress, sources said, did not reveal its mind immediately. Some Congress leaders said boycotting the session would be an extreme response.

Meanwhile, a Bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed in both Houses of the Parliament without any discussion on Monday.