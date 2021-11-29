scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 29, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Farm laws repeal Bill in Parliament today as Winter Session begins

The other bills to be passed in the session include the crucial Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 29, 2021 9:12:42 am
The Winter Session of the Parliament is expected to start on a stormy note. (Photo: PTI)

The 25-day Winter Session of parliament, during which 36 bills are expected to be passed including one to cancel the farm laws, is likely to begin on a stormy note today.

Many Opposition parties as well as some of those friendly to the Bharatiya Janata Party, have demanded a statutory backing to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops for farmers at an all-party meeting Sunday. Joining the Congress in seeking legal guarantees on the MSP were Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Aam Admi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Left parties.

The Bill, according to sources, was circulated to Rajya Sabha members on Friday for consideration as passed by Lok Sabha. The government, they said, was likely to move it in the Rajya Sabha too on Monday itself after it was passed by Lok Sabha.

The other bills to be passed in the session include the crucial Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the all-party meeting. 31 parties attended the meeting, but the Aam Aadmi Party walked out in the middle of it. Sanjay Singh, who was representing the party, said he was not allowed to speak.

Live Blog

Winter session likely to begin on stormy note; Parties seek legal guarantee on the MSP for farmers; TMC and YSRCP ask government not to disinvest the profit-making public sector companies; Follow Live Updates:

09:12 (IST)29 Nov 2021
CPI(M) gives notices against Bills on extension of tenure for CBI, ED directors

The CPI(M) has given notices in both Houses of Parliament against the two bills regarding the Centre's ordinances to extend the tenures of CBI and ED directors.

09:05 (IST)29 Nov 2021
Congress MP Manickam Tagore seeks compensation for farmers killed during stir

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha “to direct government to initiate repealing of three farm laws & to announce compensation for families of 700 farmers who had died in the last one year during farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders”.

09:03 (IST)29 Nov 2021
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss “to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families”.

08:52 (IST)29 Nov 2021
Here are the key Bills set to be tabled in Parliament

From the withdrawal of the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, to the Cryptocurrency Bill — the government has listed as many as 26 bills for introduction in Parliament during the Winter session, which is set to take place between November 29 and December 23. Click Here to see full list

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu chairs a meeting of floor leaders of all parties, a day before the beginning of the Winter Session, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

If any shortcomings in govt decisions, Opposition should suggest changes: Om Birla

Om Birla, the first-time Speaker, talks about the role of the Standing Committees and Opposition, addresses the absence of a deputy Speaker, reiterates the freedom of MPs to speak in House without fear of labels such as anti-national, and defends not telecasting protests inside Parliament.

“I hope there is enough discussion and debate in Parliament during the Winter Session. I urge all parties to participate in an orderly manner. I also hope Parliament sees more productivity this time,” he said. The Speaker added: “Every government, previous or present, irrespective of which party it belongs to, brings in Bills and laws for the benefit of people. No government elected for a five-year term wants to bring in a law that will not help people. The ideologies or perspectives might be different, but in my opinion, every government is driven by this motive.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.