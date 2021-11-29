Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Farm laws repeal Bill in Parliament today as Winter Session begins

The 25-day Winter Session of parliament, during which 36 bills are expected to be passed including one to cancel the farm laws, is likely to begin on a stormy note today.

Many Opposition parties as well as some of those friendly to the Bharatiya Janata Party, have demanded a statutory backing to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops for farmers at an all-party meeting Sunday. Joining the Congress in seeking legal guarantees on the MSP were Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Aam Admi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Left parties.

The Bill, according to sources, was circulated to Rajya Sabha members on Friday for consideration as passed by Lok Sabha. The government, they said, was likely to move it in the Rajya Sabha too on Monday itself after it was passed by Lok Sabha.

The other bills to be passed in the session include the crucial Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the all-party meeting. 31 parties attended the meeting, but the Aam Aadmi Party walked out in the middle of it. Sanjay Singh, who was representing the party, said he was not allowed to speak.