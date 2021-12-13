Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Judges’ salaries and service amendment Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju will be tabling the Judges’ salaries and service amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha today.

The Bill clarifies when Supreme Court and High Court judges are entitled to an additional quantum of pension or family pension on attaining a certain age. It also seeks to further amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954, and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

Meanwhile, even though the Rajya Sabha was repeatedly adjourned in the first week of the proceedings owing to the opposition’s protest, it has recorded a productivity of 52.50 per cent so far, an improvement of 5.6 per cent over that of the first week, news agency ANI reported.

Also, Opposition parties, along with the 12 suspended MPs, will their protest against near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises.