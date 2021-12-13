scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 13, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Judges’ salaries and service amendment Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament LIVE Updates, Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: Opposition parties to continue their protest against the suspension of 12 MPs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 13, 2021 10:10:58 am
The Winter Session of Parliament entered its 11th day on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju will be tabling the Judges’ salaries and service amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha today.

The Bill clarifies when Supreme Court and High Court judges are entitled to an additional quantum of pension or family pension on attaining a certain age. It also seeks to further amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954, and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

Meanwhile, even though the Rajya Sabha was repeatedly adjourned in the first week of the proceedings owing to the opposition’s protest, it has recorded a productivity of 52.50 per cent so far, an improvement of 5.6 per cent over that of the first week, news agency ANI reported.

Also, Opposition parties, along with the 12 suspended MPs, will their protest against near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises.

Live Blog

Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, other senior leaders pay tributes to victims of 2001 Parliament attack; Rajya Sabha's productivity at 52.50 per cent; Follow this space for latest updates:

10:00 (IST)13 Dec 2021
Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Manish Tewari has given the adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation.

09:43 (IST)13 Dec 2021
Nirmala Sitharaman to move NDPS (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. The Bill was introduced in the Lower House last week.

09:42 (IST)13 Dec 2021
Judges' salaries and service amendment bill to be introduced in RS today

The Bill to amend judges’ salaries and services will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. It was earlier passed in the Lok Sabha.

Members of Parliament protest against the suspension of 12 MPs. (Photo: PTI)

The Parliament attack was 20 years ago. Are we more prepared today?

It was a typical Delhi winter morning on December 13, 2001. I was in my office in the Air Chief’s secretariat; Air Chief Marshal A Y Tipnis was away to the south. The fifth-floor office overlooks Rajpath and one has a grand view of the North and South Blocks and the temple of Indian democracy, our Parliament. As it was the “marriage season” in north India, we didn’t worry when fire-crackers went off, the sound coming from the direction of Parliament. The nonchalant attitude soon turned to worry as the rat-a-tat started sounding like gunfire on a range. I rushed into the office of the Vice Chief, Air Marshal Krishnaswamy. “Sir, there is firing near Parliament,” I blurted out, even as Delhi Police jeeps raced with their sirens blaring. Very soon, it was “action stations”.

Five well-armed terrorists were prowling in the nation’s capital, and our intelligence had no clue of what was to transpire against Parliament.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.