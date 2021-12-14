Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live: Opposition meeting today to chalk out strategy to support suspended MPs

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The opposition parties were scheduled to meet at 10 am on Tuesday to chalk out a strategy in support of the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha Mps, who are currently staging a protest at the Parliament complex’s Mahatma Gandhi statue.

Floor leaders of the Opposition will discuss a proposal of a march of all Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk, ANI reported. Twelve MPs — six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and the CPI(M) — were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their “unruly” conduct in the Monsoon Session in August.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move two Bills in the Rajya Sabha to extend the tenures of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) up to a maximum of five years from the present two years.