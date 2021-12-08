scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live News: Kiren Rijuju to address Lok Sabha over judges salaries Bill; RJD MP demands discussion over AFSPA

Parliament Live, Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Latest News: With a united Opposition seeking the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs, discussions in the Rajya Sabha have been marred with disruptions.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 8, 2021 9:43:53 am
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI)

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Latest Updates: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to make a statement over the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Initiating the debate on the Bill Tuesday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the judiciary had failed to stem the tide of “militant majoritarianism”. He said the Supreme Court’s independence had come under scrutiny in recent years, and the first problem was the government’s considerable influence on judicial appointments and transfers.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Wednesday gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which has come under scrutiny once again in the wake of the Nagaland firing that left 13 civilians and one soldier dead.

With a united Opposition seeking the revocation of the suspension of a dozen members, and the government unrelenting on its demand for an apology, discussions in the Rajya Sabha have been marred by disruptions. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has blamed the government for the deadlock in the House, stating that the suspension of the 12 MPs is “undemocratic.”

Parliament Live Updates: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to make a statement over the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021; Opposition protests suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members; Follow latest updates here

09:36 (IST)08 Dec 2021
RJD MP gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss repeal of AFSPA

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), ANI reported.

AFSPA has come under scrutiny once again in the wake of the Nagaland firing which left 13 civilians and one soldier dead. 

09:29 (IST)08 Dec 2021
In Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi gives ‘list of dead farmer protesters’, seeks aid

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday presented in the Lok Sabha a list that he said contained names of farmers who had died during the year-long protest against the three agricultural laws, adding that the government has said it had no such details.

The Congress leader said the party’s Punjab government had given compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to 400 farmers. “Of these (kin of) 152 farmers have been given jobs. I have the list and will lay it on the table. We have a list of 70 farmers from Haryana as well. So, if the PM is apologising and you are saying you don’t have the names, then here they are. I want them to be given compensation and jobs, which is their right.” Read more

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI)

Judiciary failed to stem tide of militant majoritarianism: Shashi Tharoor; ministers oppose reference to particular cases

From pendency of cases, lack of infrastructure to appointments and transfers of judges, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday debated critical issues related to the judiciary.

Initiating the debate on the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the judiciary had failed to stem the tide of “militant majoritarianism”.

“The judiciary’s inaction almost always favours those in power. By its continued inaction, the court has not only allowed the government’s sins against citizens to go unpunished, but led some critics to ask whether the Supreme Court should also be considered an accomplice to the violation of rights granted by the Constitution.”

Jammu & Kashmir: Since Article 370 scrapped, monthly Army deaths fall, civilian fatalities rise

Data provided by the MHA in Parliament last week, and that available with the J&K Police, shows that, on an average, the UT has seen 3.2 casualties a month since August 5, 2019, in terror attacks compared to 2.8 casualties a month in nearly five years before that. The comparative figures for Army personnel killed in that period in J&K are 1.7 per month and 2.8 per month.

Between May 2014 and August 5, 2019, when J&K’s special status was scrapped – a period of 63 months – 177 civilians died in attacks in the erstwhile state. In the 27 months after that, till November, 87 civilians were killed. Of them, more than 40 were killed this year alone.

