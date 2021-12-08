Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live News: Kiren Rijuju to address Lok Sabha over judges salaries Bill; RJD MP demands discussion over AFSPA

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI)

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Latest Updates: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to make a statement over the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Initiating the debate on the Bill Tuesday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the judiciary had failed to stem the tide of “militant majoritarianism”. He said the Supreme Court’s independence had come under scrutiny in recent years, and the first problem was the government’s considerable influence on judicial appointments and transfers.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Wednesday gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which has come under scrutiny once again in the wake of the Nagaland firing that left 13 civilians and one soldier dead.

With a united Opposition seeking the revocation of the suspension of a dozen members, and the government unrelenting on its demand for an apology, discussions in the Rajya Sabha have been marred by disruptions. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has blamed the government for the deadlock in the House, stating that the suspension of the 12 MPs is “undemocratic.”