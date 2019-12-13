Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi says ‘won’t apologise’, BJP trying to divert attention from N-E

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Today is the last day of the Winter Session of Parliament. The Lower House has been adjourned sine die amid ruckus over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 1 pm after several MPs created an uproar in the House demanding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise.
As soon as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said several BJP members had given notices of adjournment against Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and they be allowed to speak.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the ‘rape capital’ of the world, PTI reported.
Highlights
Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned twice, first for half an hour and then for another 15 minutes amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's reported remarks about rape in the country, with Union minister Rajnath Singh saying such members do not have the moral right to be in the House. Attacking the Wayanad MP, Singh, who is also the Deputy Leader in the Lower House, said such leaders have no moral right to be members of the House. (PTI)
The Upper house was adjourned till 1 pm amid protests over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die amid ruckus over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark.
Few MPs in Rajya Sabha raised slogans of 'Rahul Gandhi maafi maango' over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu earlier said, "you cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. Nobody has the business to disturb the House".
Union Minister Rajnath Singh earlier said Friday in lok Sabha, "People who make such remarks have no moral right to be a member of this House."
Union Minister Smriti Irani Friday said in lok Sabha, "This is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?"
The Lok Sabha was adjourned again for 15 minutes amid protests over Rahul Gandhi's rape remarks.
DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "PM Modi said 'Make in India', which we respect, but what is happening in country? That is what Rahul Gandhi intended to say. Unfortunately Make in India is not happening&women in the country are being raped. This is a concern,"
