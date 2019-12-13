Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi says ‘won’t apologise’, BJP trying to divert attention from N-E

The Winter Session of Parliament is underway. The Winter Session of Parliament is underway.

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Today is the last day of the Winter Session of Parliament. The Lower House has been adjourned sine die amid ruckus over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 1 pm after several MPs created an uproar in the House demanding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise.

As soon as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said several BJP members had given notices of adjournment against Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and they be allowed to speak.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the ‘rape capital’ of the world, PTI reported.