Friday, December 13, 2019
  • Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi says ‘won’t apologise’, BJP trying to divert attention from N-E
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 13, 2019 1:07:27 pm
parliament winter session, citizenship amendment bill, cab 2019, citizenship amendment bill today, citizenship amendment bill 2019, citizenship amendment bill lok sabha, citizenship amendment bill lok sabha live, citizenship amendment bill in lok sabha, cab bill, parliament winter session 2019, parliament live, parliament session, parliament session 2019, parliament session today, parliament session live, parliament session live news, parliament session live, parliament session live today, parliament winter session today live The Winter Session of Parliament is underway.

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Today is the last day of the Winter Session of Parliament. The Lower House has been adjourned sine die amid ruckus over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 1 pm after several MPs created an uproar in the House demanding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise.

As soon as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said several BJP members had given notices of adjournment against Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and they be allowed to speak.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the ‘rape capital’ of the world, PTI reported.

Today is the last day of the Winter Session of Parliament. Follow for LIVE updates:

Highlights

    12:51 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Rahul Gandhi rape remarks: Rajnath says such members have no moral right to be in LS

    Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned twice, first for half an hour and then for another 15 minutes amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's reported remarks about rape in the country, with Union minister Rajnath Singh saying such members do not have the moral right to be in the House. Attacking the Wayanad MP, Singh, who is also the Deputy Leader in the Lower House, said such leaders have no moral right to be members of the House. (PTI)

    12:34 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1 pm

    The Upper house was adjourned till 1 pm amid protests over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark.

    12:27 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

    The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die amid ruckus over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark.

    12:22 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    'Rahul Gandhi maafi maango': Rajya Sabha MPs raise slogans

    Few MPs in Rajya Sabha raised slogans of 'Rahul Gandhi maafi maango' over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu earlier said, "you cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. Nobody has the business to disturb the House".

    12:19 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    People who make such remarks have no moral right to be member of this House: Rajnath Singh in LS

    Union Minister Rajnath Singh earlier said Friday in lok Sabha, "People who make such remarks have no moral right to be a member of this House."

    12:17 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Union Minister Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi's remark

    Union Minister Smriti Irani Friday said in lok Sabha, "This is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?"

    12:14 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Lok Sabha adjourned again for 15 minutes

    The Lok Sabha was adjourned again for 15 minutes amid protests over Rahul Gandhi's rape remarks.

    12:13 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Kanimozhi on Rahul Gandhi's remark: PM said 'Make in India' but what is happening in country?

    DMK MP Kanimozhi said,  "PM Modi said 'Make in India', which we respect, but what is happening in country? That is what Rahul Gandhi intended to say. Unfortunately Make in India is not happening&women in the country are being raped. This is a concern,"

    12:10 (IST)13 Dec 2019

    Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Stay tuned to track the latest developments.

    On Thursday, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill got passed in the Upper House of the Parliament Thursday with opposition questioning the government’s agenda of not continuing the reservation provision to the Anglo Indian community. Earlier on Wednesday, the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by the Rajya Sabha with a 125-99 margin.

