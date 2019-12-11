Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE updates: Won’t back CAB in Rajya Sabha if no answers, says Uddhav

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. (LSTV/PTI) Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. (LSTV/PTI)

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE news updates: The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha with a 311-80 margin at 12.02 am Tuesday, will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha Wednesday despite a U-turn by its former ally Shiv Sena, and murmurs of dissent within its alliance partner JD(U). The government is all set to get the numbers required to pass the Bill.

While Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his party would not back the Bill in the Rajya Sabha if its queries are not addressed by the government, senior JD(U) leader Pavan K Varma echoed reservations expressed by his colleague Prashant Kishor over the Bill, and asked party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to “reconsider” its position. But sources in Patna said the JD(U) is unlikely to change its stance in the Rajya Sabha where it has six MPs.

On the other hand, the Personal Data Protection Bill, which has allowed transfer of certain types of personal data overseas, but has given broad powers to government agencies to collect personal and sensitive data of citizens, will also be listed to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.