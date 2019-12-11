Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE updates: Won’t back CAB in Rajya Sabha if no answers, says Uddhav

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE news updates: The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha with a 311-80 margin at 12.02 am Tuesday, will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha Wednesday despite a U-turn by its former ally Shiv Sena, and murmurs of dissent within its alliance partner JD(U). The government is all set to get the numbers required to pass the Bill.
While Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his party would not back the Bill in the Rajya Sabha if its queries are not addressed by the government, senior JD(U) leader Pavan K Varma echoed reservations expressed by his colleague Prashant Kishor over the Bill, and asked party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to “reconsider” its position. But sources in Patna said the JD(U) is unlikely to change its stance in the Rajya Sabha where it has six MPs.
On the other hand, the Personal Data Protection Bill, which has allowed transfer of certain types of personal data overseas, but has given broad powers to government agencies to collect personal and sensitive data of citizens, will also be listed to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Highlights
The Shiv Sena’s U-turn reflects the new political alignment in Maharashtra and the JD(U) is trying to strike a balance with Bihar going to polls next year. But the government is eyeing at least 128 votes in the 240-member RS to push the CAB through.
With the BJP’s 83 MPs and those of its allies, such as JD(U) and SAD (3) and others — regional parties such as AIADMK (11), BJD (7) and YSR Congress (2) are favourably inclined — the government is eyeing at least 128 votes in its support, without the Sena. This calculation leaves the Opposition, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, SP, Left parties and others — the TRS voted against the Bill in Lok Sabha — with 112 votes.
While government sources said they were confident of getting the Bill through, Opposition members said they would “make them bleed” with the TMC alone planning to move 20 amendments.
Setting the stage for the next round, Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his party would not back the Bill in the Rajya Sabha if its queries are not addressed by the government. The Sena has three MPs in the Upper House, which has a current strength of 240. Meanwhile, senior JD(U) leader Pavan K Varma echoed reservations expressed by his colleague Prashant Kishor over the Bill, and asked party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to “reconsider” its position. But sources in Patna said the JD(U) is unlikely to change its stance in the Rajya Sabha where it has six MPs.
Despite a U-turn by its former ally Shiv Sena, and murmurs of dissent within its alliance partner JD(U), the government is all set to get the numbers required to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha Wednesday. The Bill, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha with a 311-80 margin at 12.02 am Tuesday, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014. Read More
Welcome to our Parliament Winter Session Live blog. The government is all set to get the numbers required to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha Wednesday. Follow to get all the latest updates here!