Wednesday, March 18, 2020
COVID-19
Parliament LIVE: Congress MP moves adjournment motion over govt seeking call records of all users

The Indian Express first reported that the government has been seeking call data records (CDRs) of all mobile subscribers across several pockets of the country  for specific days over the past few months in alleged violation of user privacy guidelines mandated by the SC.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 18, 2020 10:46:41 am
Parliament today LIVE updates:  The Budget session of the Parliament is scheduled to conclude on April 3.

Parliament today LIVE updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss alleged violation of user privacy guidelines mandated by the Supreme Court after The Indian Express first reported that the government has been seeking call data records (CDRs) of all mobile subscribers across several pockets of the country  for specific days over the past few months.

Records have been sought for consumers in the circles of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

“CDRs sought for specific routes/areas may lead to allegations of surveillance, especially in a state like Delhi having numerous VVIP zones having offices and residences of ministers, MPs, Judges, etc,” the COAI said in its note to Prakash.

In the Delhi circle, with nearly 53 million subscribers, The Indian Express has learnt, CDRs of consumers were sought by the DoT for February 2, 3 and 4 this year. Incidentally, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were on at the time; campaigning for Delhi elections ended on February 6 and polls were held two days later.

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Follow latest updates from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha here

Highlights

    Nirmala Sitharaman on SBI, Assam tea workers, Reserve Bank of India, Himanta Biswa Sarma, indian express news Nirmala Sitharaman (Express photo)

    After two consecutive days of ruckus in the Lok Sabha over raising supplementary questions, the House on Wednesday will vote and discuss on the supplementary demands for grants in respect of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2019-20. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2020.

    In the Rajya Sabha, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will table a statement stating the reasons for not framing the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (Performance Standards relating to Quality, Continuity and Reliability of Services for Major Airports) Rules and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Appellate Tribunal (Group A and B Posts) Recruitment Rules, under the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008.

    On Tuesday, Congress MPs staged a walkout after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not allow party leader Rahul Gandhi to ask a second supplementary question during the Question Hour. Union Minister Piyush Goyal assured the Rajya Sabha that there was no proposal to privatise and that the “Indian Railways belongs to the people of this country”.

