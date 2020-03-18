Parliament LIVE: Congress MP moves adjournment motion over govt seeking call records of all users

Parliament today LIVE updates: The Budget session of the Parliament is scheduled to conclude on April 3. (File) Parliament today LIVE updates: The Budget session of the Parliament is scheduled to conclude on April 3. (File)

Parliament today LIVE updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss alleged violation of user privacy guidelines mandated by the Supreme Court after The Indian Express first reported that the government has been seeking call data records (CDRs) of all mobile subscribers across several pockets of the country for specific days over the past few months.

Records have been sought for consumers in the circles of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

“CDRs sought for specific routes/areas may lead to allegations of surveillance, especially in a state like Delhi having numerous VVIP zones having offices and residences of ministers, MPs, Judges, etc,” the COAI said in its note to Prakash.

In the Delhi circle, with nearly 53 million subscribers, The Indian Express has learnt, CDRs of consumers were sought by the DoT for February 2, 3 and 4 this year. Incidentally, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were on at the time; campaigning for Delhi elections ended on February 6 and polls were held two days later.