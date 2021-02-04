scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 04, 2021
Parliament Today Live Updates: Our democracy will not be weakened by anyone’s tweet, says Manoj Jha

Parliament Today Live News Updates: On Wednesday the BJP said that government’s doors were always open for farmers to resolve the issue amicably, and urged Opposition parties not to turn the agitation into another Shaheen Bagh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2021 9:35:02 am
parliament, parliament live, parliament today, parliament today live, parliament live news, parliament news, rajya sabha, rajya sabha live, rajya sabha today, rajya sabha today live, lok sabha, lok sabha live, farmers protest, farmers protest parliament news, budget 2021, budget 2021 news, lok sabha live news, lok sabha live news updatesParliament LIVE updates: The Rajya Sabha witnessed dramatic scenes over the farm laws on Tuesday.

Parliament Today Live Updates: Speaking on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, in Rajya Sabha, slammed the government for its reaction towards the farm protests. “Our democracy is strong, it will not be weakened by anyone’s tweet, he says, addressing the government’s response to tweets by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg on farmers’ protests. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy introduced a Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 in the Upper House. In Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will introduce The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu said that members can raise the farmers’ issue during the debate on the motion as the President had mentioned the agitation in his speech. Asserting that the new farm laws were passed after extensive deliberations in Parliament, the BJP said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the government’s doors were always open for farmers to resolve the issue amicably, and urged Opposition parties not to turn the agitation into another Shaheen Bagh.

While the Upper House was adjourned only once, briefly, Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments with the Opposition insisting on a separate discussion on the farmers’ protests. Speaker Om Birla’s attempt to resolve the matter through a discussion with floor leaders did not yield results as he refused to allot five hours to discuss the farmers’ issue.

Live Blog

Parliament LIVE updates: Discussion on Farm Bill to continue in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha; Amit Shah to introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill; In Lok Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad will introduce The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Follow the latest news and developments below

09:33 (IST)04 Feb 2021
Our democracy is strong, will not be weakened by anyone's tweet: Manoj Jha

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha slammed the government for its reaction towards the farm protests. "The media starts talking of the 'Pakistani angle and Khalistani angle' with regard to farmers' protest. This is not right."

Citing a portion of the President's Address on the importance of democracy, Jha added that whatever we have seen recently has been against the Constitution. "Our democracy is strong, it will not be weakened by anyone's tweet," he says, a day after the MEA's response to tweets by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg on farmers' protests.

09:18 (IST)04 Feb 2021
Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 introduced in Rajya Sabha

Minister Kishan Reddy introduced Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

09:18 (IST)04 Feb 2021
Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over farm laws issue

Congress MP Manish Tewari has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over farm laws issue.

09:13 (IST)04 Feb 2021
Jairam Ramesh requests that more members be allowed in Rajya Sabha

MP Jairam Ramesh requests that more members be allowed in the Rajya Sabha hall to create an atmosphere of debate. Currently, members are spread across Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha halls due to COVID-19 protocol. VP Naidu says they will discuss the issue later.

09:07 (IST)04 Feb 2021
Proceedings of Rajya Sabha begin

Proceedings of Rajya Sabha begin

09:01 (IST)04 Feb 2021
Congress MP, Samajwadi Party MP give short duration discussion notice on unemployment

Congress MP Chhaya Verma and Samajwadi Party MP Vishambhar Prasad have given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha, "over rising unemployment in the country".

08:55 (IST)04 Feb 2021
Welcome

Good Morning. Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Parliament. Follow this space to track the latest news and developments

After Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed Wednesday, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu warned members against the usage of mobile phones within the House. “There’s a restriction on usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers. It has been observed that some members are using their mobile phones to record proceedings of house while sitting in chamber such conduct is against parliamentary etiquette,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation. BSP, CPI, All India Trinamool Congress , DMK, CPI(M) parties too gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation. Congress MP Rajeev Satav gave Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over demand for withdrawal of three farm laws.

While the Upper House was adjourned only once, briefly, Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments with the Opposition insisting on a separate discussion on the farmers’ protests.

Speaker Om Birla’s attempt to resolve the matter through a discussion with floor leaders did not yield results as he refused to allot five hours to discuss the farmers’ issue.

When the house met at 4 pm, Congress MPs trooped to the well of the house shouting slogans and were soon joined by members of the DMK, TMC, Left, AAP and SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur.

