Parliament Today Live Updates: Our democracy will not be weakened by anyone’s tweet, says Manoj Jha

Parliament LIVE updates: The Rajya Sabha witnessed dramatic scenes over the farm laws on Tuesday.

Parliament Today Live Updates: Speaking on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, in Rajya Sabha, slammed the government for its reaction towards the farm protests. “Our democracy is strong, it will not be weakened by anyone’s tweet, he says, addressing the government’s response to tweets by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg on farmers’ protests. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy introduced a Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 in the Upper House. In Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will introduce The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu said that members can raise the farmers’ issue during the debate on the motion as the President had mentioned the agitation in his speech. Asserting that the new farm laws were passed after extensive deliberations in Parliament, the BJP said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the government’s doors were always open for farmers to resolve the issue amicably, and urged Opposition parties not to turn the agitation into another Shaheen Bagh.

While the Upper House was adjourned only once, briefly, Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments with the Opposition insisting on a separate discussion on the farmers’ protests. Speaker Om Birla’s attempt to resolve the matter through a discussion with floor leaders did not yield results as he refused to allot five hours to discuss the farmers’ issue.