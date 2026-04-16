Parliament special sitting LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin burns proposed delimitation bill ahead of special sitting

Tamil Nadu CM sets delimitation bill ablaze, signals statewide protest with black flag ahead of the introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha. (Express Photo)
Parliament special sitting LIVE updates: Three significant bills, including those on implementing women’s reservation and delimitation of constituencies, are slated to be introduced and taken up for in the special sitting of the budget session of Parliament beginning today. Ahead of the session, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin burnt a copy of the proposed delimitation bill and raised black flag to kick off statewide protests against it.
Three major bills will be tabled:
The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026
The Delimitation Bill, 2026
The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026
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Bills to be introduced in the special sitting of the Parliament: The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026 are slated to be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by Home Minister Amit Shah. The main focus of this session is the Constitutional Amendment Bill aimed at the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Even as the law was passed in 2023, it is yet to be put in force, as it is linked to a fresh delimitation exercise.
The Law Minister is also slated to move a proposal in the Lok Sabha to suspend the provisions of Rule 66 with the objective to pass the women’s reservation amendment bill and the Delimitation Bill together.
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