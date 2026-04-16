Parliament special sitting LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin burns proposed delimitation bill ahead of special sitting

Tamil Nadu CM sets delimitation bill ablaze, signals statewide protest with black flag ahead of the introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha. (Express Photo)

Parliament special sitting LIVE updates: Three significant bills, including those on implementing women’s reservation and delimitation of constituencies, are slated to be introduced and taken up for in the special sitting of the budget session of Parliament beginning today. Ahead of the session, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin burnt a copy of the proposed delimitation bill and raised black flag to kick off statewide protests against it.

Three major bills will be tabled:

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Delimitation Bill, 2026

The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 Story continues below this ad Bills to be introduced in the special sitting of the Parliament: The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026 are slated to be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by Home Minister Amit Shah. The main focus of this session is the Constitutional Amendment Bill aimed at the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Even as the law was passed in 2023, it is yet to be put in force, as it is linked to a fresh delimitation exercise. The Law Minister is also slated to move a proposal in the Lok Sabha to suspend the provisions of Rule 66 with the objective to pass the women’s reservation amendment bill and the Delimitation Bill together. Live Updates Apr 16, 2026 09:23 AM IST Parliament special sitting LIVE updates: Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput says BJP is an anti-women party Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput on Women's Reservation Bill says, "All parties want the women's reservation to be passed, but the BJP is an anti-women party. The main issue is that if they discriminate against the southern or northeastern states in the delimitation process, it will definitely be opposed. Delimitation should basically be done as per the 2026 census, not as per the 2011 census."

VIDEO | Lucknow: Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput on Women's Reservation Bill says, "All parties want the women's reservation to be passed, but the BJP is an anti-women party. The main issue is that if they discriminate against the southern or northeastern states in the… pic.twitter.com/ftiSFJeGpH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 16, 2026 09:16 AM IST Parliament special sitting LIVE updates: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske says Women's Reservation bill initiative for equality Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said, "Women's Reservation bill NDA's initiative for equality of women in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha."

VIDEO | Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske (@nareshmhaske) said, "Women's Reservation bill NDA's initiative for equality of women in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha."



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/gykfEj42pw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 16, 2026 09:13 AM IST Parliament special sitting LIVE updates: Stalin burns copy of delimitation bill, terms it 'black law' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday burnt a copy of the proposed delimitation bill, calling it a 'black law' and claiming it would turn Tamils into 'refugees' in their own land. He raised a black flag and shouted slogans against the move in Namakkal, where he is campaigning, just hours before Parliament’s special session began. Supporters dressed in black joined him in the protest. In a statement, Stalin said the protest would spark wider resistance across Tamil Nadu. He compared it to the anti-Hindi agitations of the 1960s and said the state would strongly oppose what he described as the Centre’s actions. (PTI) Apr 16, 2026 08:58 AM IST Parliament special sitting LIVE updates: PM Modi says India set to take historic step PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is set to take a “historic step” towards women’s empowerment as the special Parliament session begins. आज से शुरू हो रही संसद की विशेष बैठक में हमारा देश नारी सशक्तिकरण के लिए ऐतिहासिक कदम उठाने जा रहा है। हमारी माताओं-बहनों का सम्मान राष्ट्र का सम्मान है और यही भावना लेकर हम इस दिशा में दृढ़ता से आगे बढ़ रहे हैं।



व्युच्छन्ती हि रश्मिभिर्विश्वमाभासि रोचनम्।



ता त्वामुषर्वसूयवो… pic.twitter.com/8KWT1WLSje — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

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