Parliament special session ends; PM Modi-led security panel meeting today amid West Asia war

The Lok Sabha rejected the Constitution Amendment Bill on women’s reservation after it failed to secure a two-thirds majority. (File Photo)

Proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned indefinitely soon after the session began at 11 am on Saturday. A day earlier, the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha, after out of 528 members who participated, 298 members voted in support of the Bill, and 230 MPs voted against it. Subsequently, the Union government did not move forward with two related bills on delimitation, saying that the three bills could be viewed in isolation.

A Cabinet Committee on Security meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM, shortly after the end of the Parliament’s special session. The meeting will be chaired by PM Modi.

Story continues below this ad He will also address the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and a full Cabinet meeting in Parliament.

Earlier on April 1, he chaired a CCS meeting to discuss actions related to the West Asia conflict.

The Cabinet Secretary briefed officials on ensuring adequate supply of petroleum products, including LNG and LPG, and maintaining power availability. BJP’s women wing stages protest Members of the BJP women wing staged protest outside Samajwadi Party office after the Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated on Friday. Member of UP Women Commission, Ritu Shahi, said, “The 33% Women’s Reservation Bill that was supposed to be passed did not happen. Why? Because the opposition cast 230 votes against it. The same opposition that has always claimed to support women’s reservation and talks about women’s empowerment has been completely exposed.” Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Number 16’ mystery The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, ended his speech on Friday on the debate over the three bills linked to delimitation and women’s quota with a riddle. Trying to explain the timing of the government’s move to take up the women’s quota, the Congress MP said “the whole answer to the riddle is in the number 16. Everything is in the number 16”. Live Updates

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