Parliament special session ends; PM Modi-led security panel meeting today amid West Asia war

Proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned indefinitely soon after the session began at 11 am on Saturday. A day earlier, the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha, after out of 528 members who participated, 298 members voted in support of the Bill, and 230 MPs voted against it. Subsequently, the Union government did not move forward with two related bills on delimitation, saying that the three bills could be viewed in isolation.

A Cabinet Committee on Security meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM, shortly after the end of the Parliament’s special session. The meeting will be chaired by PM Modi.