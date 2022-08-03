Parliament session Live: MPs to take out ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from Red Fort to Parliament today

Parliament monsoon session Live Updates: The Culture Ministry has organised a ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from the Red Fort to Parliament for the MPs of all parties on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, while appealing to all MPs to attend the event.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur will move that the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, which seeks to create a statutory framework for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and was earlier passed by the Lower House, be approved by the Rajya Sabha.
In the Lok Sabha, meanwhile, Union Minister R K Singh is expected to introduce a Bill to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, while Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move that the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 be passed. The Lower House is also expected to take up a discussion over issues raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on sports in India and what the government is doing to promote them.
The debate on the contentious issue of price rise finally began in Rajya Sabha Tuesday after a stormy fortnight that saw multiple MPs being suspended while demanding a debate on the topic.
“Inflation is ruling at 7 per cent now and not yet reached the double-digit level like in the previous UPA regime,” BJP member Prakash Javadekar said. He mentioned that due to Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine crisis, the supply chain was hit, pushing up fuel and food prices globally.
“This is beyond the control of any country. Not only India, prices have risen in other countries too,” he said.
In response to the government’s claims, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said rising prices of essential commodities coupled with the imposition of GST on pre-packed food items, which was not agreed upon by the Opposition at the GST Council, and unemployment are affecting the poor badly. Read more
Union Minister Anurag Thakur will move that the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, which seeks to create a statutory framework for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and was earlier passed by the Lower House, be approved by the Rajya Sabha.
Union Minister Kiren Rijuju is expected to move that the Bill further to amend the Family Courts Act, 1984, as approved by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and be passed by the Upper House.
Union Minister R K Singh is expected to introduce a Bill to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move that the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 be passed.
The Lower House is also expected to take up a discussion over issues raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on sports in India and what the government is doing to promote them.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!
The Culture Ministry has organised a ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from the Red Fort to Parliament for the MPs of all parties on Wednesday
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.