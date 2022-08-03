scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Parliament session Live: MPs to take out ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from Red Fort to Parliament today

Parliament session Live Updates, August 3, 2022: Union Minister Anurag Thakur will move that the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, which seeks to create a statutory framework for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), be passed by Rajya Sabha.

Updated: August 3, 2022 8:25:27 am
A street vendor sells Indian national flags ahead of upcoming Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

Parliament monsoon session Live Updates: The Culture Ministry has organised a ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from the Red Fort to Parliament for the MPs of all parties on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, while appealing to all MPs to attend the event.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur will move that the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, which seeks to create a statutory framework for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and was earlier passed by the Lower House, be approved by the Rajya Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha, meanwhile, Union Minister R K Singh is expected to introduce a Bill to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, while Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move that the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 be passed. The Lower House is also expected to take up a discussion over issues raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on sports in India and what the government is doing to promote them.

08:25 (IST)03 Aug 2022
Debate over price rise: What happened in Parliament yesterday?

The debate on the contentious issue of price rise finally began in Rajya Sabha Tuesday after a stormy fortnight that saw multiple MPs being suspended while demanding a debate on the topic.

“Inflation is ruling at 7 per cent now and not yet reached the double-digit level like in the previous UPA regime,” BJP member Prakash Javadekar said. He mentioned that due to Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine crisis, the supply chain was hit, pushing up fuel and food prices globally.

“This is beyond the control of any country. Not only India, prices have risen in other countries too,” he said.

In response to the government’s claims, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said rising prices of essential commodities coupled with the imposition of GST on pre-packed food items, which was not agreed upon by the Opposition at the GST Council, and unemployment are affecting the poor badly. Read more

08:04 (IST)03 Aug 2022
Rajya Sabha: What's on agenda today?

Union Minister Anurag Thakur will move that the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, which seeks to create a statutory framework for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and was earlier passed by the Lower House, be approved by the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister Kiren Rijuju is expected to move that the Bill further to amend the Family Courts Act, 1984, as approved by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and be passed by the Upper House.

08:02 (IST)03 Aug 2022
Lok Sabha: What's on agenda today?

Union Minister R K Singh is expected to introduce a Bill to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move that the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 be passed.

The Lower House is also expected to take up a discussion over issues raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on sports in India and what the government is doing to promote them.

08:01 (IST)03 Aug 2022
'Tiranga rally' from Red Fort to Parliament for MPs of all parties today

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

The Culture Ministry has organised a ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from the Red Fort to Parliament for the MPs of all parties on Wednesday

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (PTI/Sansad TV)

Opposition raises pitch on essentials, questions govt on GST, Rupee fall

The debate on the contentious issue of price rise finally began in Rajya Sabha Tuesday after a stormy fortnight that saw multiple MPs being suspended while demanding a debate on the topic.

As the Opposition sought accountability over the issue of price rise in essential commodities, the government cited global crises of Covid and the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupting supply chains, and said every country has inflation problems.

The short-duration discussion began with BJP member Prakash Javadekar’s address in which he said price rise hurts everyone and the Modi government is constantly working to check it.

Tax, prices of many essentials were higher before GST: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said prices of many essential items were higher before the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) under the Narendra Modi government, which is “not in denial about price-rise”.

But compared to the years under the Congress-led UPA’s second term, prices of perishable commodities such as vegetables are lower due to joint efforts of the government and the Reserve Bank of India, Sitharaman said while replying to a discussion on price-rise in Rajya Sabha.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 08:00:38 am
