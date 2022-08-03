Parliament session Live: MPs to take out ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from Red Fort to Parliament today

Parliament monsoon session Live Updates: The Culture Ministry has organised a ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from the Red Fort to Parliament for the MPs of all parties on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, while appealing to all MPs to attend the event.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur will move that the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, which seeks to create a statutory framework for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and was earlier passed by the Lower House, be approved by the Rajya Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha, meanwhile, Union Minister R K Singh is expected to introduce a Bill to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, while Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move that the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 be passed. The Lower House is also expected to take up a discussion over issues raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on sports in India and what the government is doing to promote them.