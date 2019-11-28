Parliament LIVE Updates: Uproar over Pragya’s Godse remark, Congress walks out of Lok Sabha

Parliament LIVE updates: A day after Sadhvi Pragya praised Mahatma Gandhi’s assasin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, BJP working president JP Nadda condemned the Bhopal MP’s remarks and recommended dropping her from the defence panel. The Malegaon blasts case accused, along with 21 others, were nominated to the panel headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Nadda also said that Thakur will no longer be allowed to attend meetings of BJP parliamentary party during the session.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned her remarks and said the party doesn’t subscribe to a philosophy that describes Godse as a patriot. The Congress which wanted a debate on the MP’s remarks, staged a walkout after Speaker Om Birla denied any discussion.

In Lok Sabha, a Bill that will help grant ownership rights to those who have properties in unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be tabled. As per the draft, the DDA will issue ownership rights to 100 families before the end of this year. While Union Minister Santosh Gangwar will move the Industrial Relations Code, 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Taxation Laws (Amendment), Bill 2019 for passing.

In Rajya Sabha, the discussion will be held on The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019. External Minister S Jaishankar will also make a statement on the Government’s efforts to promote foreign policy focusing on high-level visits that have taken place recently.