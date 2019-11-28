Parliament LIVE Updates: Uproar over Pragya’s Godse remark, Congress walks out of Lok Sabha
The Winter Session of Parliament that started on November 18 and will conclude on December 13.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned her remarks and said the party doesn’t subscribe to a philosophy that describes Godse as a patriot. The Congress which wanted a debate on the MP’s remarks, staged a walkout after Speaker Om Birla denied any discussion.
In Lok Sabha, a Bill that will help grant ownership rights to those who have properties in unauthorised colonies in Delhiwill be tabled. As per the draft, the DDA will issue ownership rights to 100 families before the end of this year. While Union Minister Santosh Gangwar will move the Industrial Relations Code, 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Taxation Laws (Amendment), Bill 2019 for passing.
In Rajya Sabha, the discussion will be held on The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019. External Minister S Jaishankar will also make a statement on the Government’s efforts to promote foreign policy focusing on high-level visits that have taken place recently.
Congress demands debate on Pragya Singh's comments, LS speaker says remarks already expunged
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned how the House can stay silent on Bhopal MP's remarks. "Congress was called a terrorist party(by BJP MP Pragya Thakur), the party from which thousands of leaders made sacrifices for the freedom of the nation. What's happening? Will the House stay silent on this? Mahatma Gandhi's killer was called 'deshbhakt'." Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla denied Congress' request for a debate on Thakur's comments. "What she said has been expunged from the record. How can there be a debate if it is not on record?"
'Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot': Rahul Gandhi says 'sad day' for Parliament
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targetted Pragya Thakur on her comments on Godse in Parliament. "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India’s Parliament," he wrote on Twitter
Rajnath Singh condemns Pragya Thakur's Godse remark, Congress stages walkout from Lok Sabha
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said BJP condemns the thought that Godse can be considered a patriot. "We condemn any philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as patriot. Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings have inspired us and will continue to do. People across the political spectrum consider him as an idol." Congress, which was leading Opposition's attack on the BJP, staged a walkout from the House
BJP condemns remarks made by Pragya Thakur: JP Nadda
The BJP on Thursday condemned the remarks made by its Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur in Parliament on Wednesday referring to Nathuram Godse and said it does not supports such statements.
BJP working president JP Nadda also recommended Thakur's removal from the consultative committee on defence, to which she was recently appointed. "We have decided that Thakur will not attend meetings of BJP parliamentary party during the session," he said.
Don't want to waste time demanding action against Pragya Thakur: Rahul Gandhi
Responding to Pragya Thakur's comments on Godse in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he doesn't want to "waste my time" demanding action against her. "What she is saying, that is the heart of the RSS & BJP, what can I say? It cannot be hidden. I don't need to waste my time demanding action against that woman."
TMC, IUML give Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur's remarks
TMC and IUML have given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks on Nathuram Godse.
BJP made shameless attempt to subvert democracy in Maharashtra: Sonia Gandhi in CPP
At the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, interim chief Sonia Gandhi slammed BJP for making "shameless attempt to subvert democracy" in Maharashtra. "The Governor behaved in a most reprehensible manner. Every effort was made to blatantly sabotage the three-party alliance govt formation," she said. The Sena-Congress-NCP alliance, called Maha Vikas Aghadi staked claim to the government after Devendra Fadnavis resigned because of lack of a majority. Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as the Maharashtra CM today. Follow the latest developments on Maharashtra, here
Welcome to the Indian Express live blog on Parliament.
The government on Wednesday came under heavy criticism from the Opposition in Rajya Sabha over its management of the economy, with parties accusing it of living in a state of denial about the “deepening” crisis and claiming that there is an atmosphere of “uncertainty” and people and businesses are losing trust in the Indian economy.
Countering the Opposition’s remarks on a “deepening economic crisis in the country”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Rajya Sabha that growth may have slowed down but the economy will never experience a “recession”.
“If you are actually looking at the economy with a discerning view, you see that growth may have come down, but it’s not a recession yet or it won’t be a recession ever. And therefore, consciously, all of us have to rise above, because economy also has a very big foundation in sentiments,” she said while replying to a discussion on the economic situation.
In Lok Sabha, the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed with a voice vote, amid a walkout by the Congress, DMK and Left parties. Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill would restore the law’s original intent, as enacted in 1988, which is to protect the prime minister and former prime minister.
During the discussion on the SPG Bill, BJP Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya made a remark praising Mahatma Gandhi's assasin Nathuram Godse. As the angry Opposition sought an apology from Thakur and BJP members were seen persuading her to sit down, Speaker Om Birla said her remark will not go into the records of the House proceedings.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha said the number of terrorist incidents has come down to almost nil in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 and normalcy is being restored at a faster pace in the Valley. Meanwhile, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (Home) G Kishen Reddy said the government had no record of any loss of income or jobs due to the decision taken by the government on August 5.
Welcome to the Indian Express live blog on Parliament. Follow this space to track the latest on proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.