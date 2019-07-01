Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to make statement in Lok Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'nishank' will move The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 58th Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants (2018-19) pertaining to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.
Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘nishank’ will move The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill, 2019. The bill aims to provide reservation in appointments by direct recruitment of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the socially and educationally backward classes and the economically weaker sections, to teachers’ cadre in certain Central Educational Institutions. Also, MoS for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will move The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
In Rajya Sabha, several private member’s business resolutions will be moved by ministers including the case of unabated deaths of persons during cleaning of municipal sewers and private septic tanks despite promulgation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (PEMSRA).
Live Blog
Follow LIVE UPDATES on the monsoon session of Parliament here.
DMK announces names of three candidates for Rajya Sabha
DMK announces names of three candidates for Rajya Sabha - MDMK chief Vaiko, former additional advocate general P Wilson and party’s Labour Progressive Federation general secretary M Shanmugham.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TR Balu and Mohammed Basheer give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over reduction of interest rate in small saving scheme.
DMK MP TR Balu has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin'.
IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 and The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be moved in Lok Sabha today. Follow to get the latest updates.
On Friday, after an intense discussion, Lok Sabha passed The Jammu Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. During the discussion, Home Minister Amit Shah took a hit at Congress over the Jammu and Kashmir issue in the House, inviting an uproar from the Opposition, when he traced back to history on why there is a rift between people of India and the valley. “There’s a rift between people of India and people of J-K and the previous government did not work towards it,” Shah said. He further lauded the government’s decision to launch air strikes in Pakistan and said they were conducted in self-defence. Speaking over zero tolerance policy towards terror, Shah said the central government would enter Pakistan and wipe out terrorism. The lower house has also given a nod to the President’s rule in J-K for another 6 months.
The bill will provide people living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir the benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion, and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).
On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha passed The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019. It was passed with a voice in the Lower House on Wednesday – the first legislation to be passed by the 17th Lok Sabha.
DMK announces names of three candidates for Rajya Sabha
DMK announces names of three candidates for Rajya Sabha - MDMK chief Vaiko, former additional advocate general P Wilson and party’s Labour Progressive Federation general secretary M Shanmugham.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TR Balu and Mohammed Basheer give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over reduction of interest rate in small saving scheme.
DMK MP TR Balu has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin'.
IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 and The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be moved in Lok Sabha today. Follow to get the latest updates.