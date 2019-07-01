Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to make statement in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 58th Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants (2018-19) pertaining to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘nishank’ will move The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill, 2019. The bill aims to provide reservation in appointments by direct recruitment of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the socially and educationally backward classes and the economically weaker sections, to teachers’ cadre in certain Central Educational Institutions. Also, MoS for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will move The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

In Rajya Sabha, several private member’s business resolutions will be moved by ministers including the case of unabated deaths of persons during cleaning of municipal sewers and private septic tanks despite promulgation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (PEMSRA).