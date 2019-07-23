Parliament session likely to be extended for 10 days

The ongoing Parliament budget session is likely to be extended for 10 days, The Indian Express has learnt. At the BJP parliamentary meeting on Tueday morning, party president Amit Shah told MPs that the current session would be extended to pass pending bills, sources said.

After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that “there is a possibility” of the session being extended.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties are upset at the way the House is being run and Bills being “pushed” without legislative scrutiny

A leader from an opposition party said: “Democracy and Parliament are being murdered. Eleven Bills have been passed so far without scrutiny in the last 25 days; 16 more Bills were announced on Friday and the government has conveyed nothing to us on extension of the session. Opposition parties will meet tomorrow at 9.45 am to discuss the matter and how best to take this up.”

In the 15th Lok Sabha, 161 of 225 Bills were sent to Standing Committees for scrutiny. In the previous — 16th — Lok Sabha, the number came down to 47 of 185 Bills, according to figures collated by PRS Legislative Research, an independent organisation that tracks the functioning of Parliament.