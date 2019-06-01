Parliament session from June 17, Budget on July 5

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the maiden budget of the new Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha on July 5. A decision to this effect was taken by the Cabinet here on Friday.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Javadekar said the Parliament session will commence from June 17 and conclude on July 26. The pro-tem speaker will administer oath to the newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha on June 17 and 18. The election of the Speaker has been scheduled for June 19.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of the two Houses a day later, on June 20.

Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi happens to be the seniormost member of the Lok Sabha. Therefore, she is likely to be sworn in as the pro-tem speaker of the House.

Sitharaman has the distinction of being the first full-time woman Finance Minister of the country. Prior to her, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi had held charge of the portfolio in 1970-1971.