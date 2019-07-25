Toggle Menu
Parliament session extended till August 7, Union minister informs LS

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs

The government has decided to extend the Parliament session till August 7, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

As soon as the triple talaq bill was passed in the House, Joshi rose to inform the Speaker Om Birla about the decision to extend the session.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs here, according to sources.

The government had indicated on Wednesday that the ongoing Parliament session could be extended.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said the Opposition has always demanded that Parliament should meet for more number of days.

“Now we are doing it,” he had said.

The session, which began on June 17, was scheduled to end on July 26.

