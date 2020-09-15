Express report on China among ‘crucial issues’ Opposition wants debate in Parliament

Citing a heavy legislative agenda, the government avoided the Opposition’s attempts to raise issues like the India-China border row and economic crisis on the first day of the 18-day Parliament session on Monday.

Opposition parties, which were subdued in their protests against the government on the first day of the Parliament session, seem to be preparing for an offensive Tuesday. The number of notices given for adjournment motion being an indication of it.

Sources said the Congress members are all set to raise slogans against the government on the issue of Chinese aggression on the border. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement on the situation at the LAC in some time.

At least 10 notices have been given for adjourning the proceedings to discuss “crucial issues”. This includes The Indian Express’s report on hybrid warfare by China. Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh and Manick Tagore have given separate notices to take the issue in the Lok Sabha. However, Speaker Om Birla is unlikely to allow the motion to be taken up.

Congress MP Hibi Eden wanted the house to discuss the government’s move on suspension of MPLADS funds.

Congress MP T N Pratapan, CPI-M’s A M Arif RSP’s NK Premachandran and IUML’s Mohammad Basheer have given notices to discuss the Delhi Police’s chargesheet against activists and political leaders.

K Muraleedharan of the Congress wants the house to discuss GDP decline suspending all other business

The members give notices for adjournment motion to suspend other business and discuss urgent matters. However, the Speaker can reject the notices saying it doesn’t require the suspension of other business in the house.

