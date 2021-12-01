‘It’s hilarious, if not tragic’: Parliament question on Chinese incursion disallowed citing national interest, says Subramanian Swamy

Parliament question asked in Rajya Sabha on whether the Chinese crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh has been disallowed citing national security as the reason, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has alleged.

“It is hilarious if not tragic for Rajya Sabha Secretariat to inform me today that my Question whether the Chinese have crossed the LAC in Ladakh, cannot be allowed “ because of national interest”!!!” he tweeted on Wednesday.

This comes a day after The Indian Express reported about a Rajya Sabha Unstarred Question asked by Congress MP KC Venugopal to the Minister of External Affairs on whether NRIs living abroad were harassed at airports and sent back, and some even asked by authorities to stop helping the farmers’ agitation, was provisionally admitted and scheduled to be answered on December 2, but removed from the final list of questions for the day.

The admissibility of questions in Rajya Sabha is governed by Rules 47-50 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States. Ordinarily, once a question which fulfils the conditions of admissibility is received, it is sent to the ministry concerned. On receipt of the facts from the ministry in response to the reference made by the Secretariat, the question is further examined. Admitting or disallowing questions is the sole discretion of the chairman. The printed lists of questions, circulated to ministers are the final lists based on which ministries frame their answers.

Earlier, in August during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the government had moved to disallow a question in Rajya Sabha which asked if the government had entered a contract with Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group. The NSO group was at the centre of a global controversy over the alleged misuse of its Pegasus spyware to tap phones of journalists, activists, and politicians.

The government had then said that “the ongoing issue of Pegasus” was sub judice after “several PILs have been filed in the Supreme Court”. It had then written to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat seeking that the “Provisionally Admitted Question” by CPI MP Binoy Viswam scheduled to be answered on August 12, 2021, in the Rajya Sabha, be not allowed.

The Centre during the Monsoon Session also moved to disallow another question by an MP on “Indian Position in Democracy Index,” that was due for answer on July 22. The Ministry of External Affairs had written to the Rajya Sabha chairman saying that the question was sensitive in nature.