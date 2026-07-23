Slogan vs slogan at Parliament entrance as NDA, Opposition hold protests

The Opposition MPs raised slogans against paper leaks as well as the theft of donations at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. (Special arrangement phot/ Image enhanced using AI)

The face-off between the treasury and Opposition benches, which disrupted proceedings in the two Houses of Parliament over the past three days, spilled over on Thursday, as both sides held demonstrations in the Parliament complex.

While Opposition MPs demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks, their counterparts in the NDA criticised the Opposition for not discussing the contentious issue despite the government’s willingness.

The Opposition MPs raised slogans against paper leaks as well as the theft of donations at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. (Special arrangement photo) The Opposition MPs raised slogans against paper leaks as well as the theft of donations at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. (Special arrangement photo)

The Centre has said it is ready to discuss the paper leak issue, but the Opposition insists on Pradhan’s resignation. The paper leak issue has come under the spotlight following the massive protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi on Monday.