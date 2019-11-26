Parliament passes bill to protect rights of transgenders

More than three months after it received the approval of the Lok Sabha, a bill on protection of rights of transgenders was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. A motion to refer the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 to a select committee of the Upper House was defeated.

The transgender bill states that a transgender person shall have the right to self-perceived gender identity. It prohibits discrimination against a transgender person on grounds including denial, discontinuation or unfair treatment in educational establishments, services, employment, healthcare.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said a contentious clause related to a medical examination by a panel to certify a person as a transgender had been done away with after objections from other members. However, in case of a child, his or her parents can file an application for the issuance of an identification certificate.

Elaborating on the provisions of the bill, the minister said it was aimed at eliminating discrimination against transgenders and the government would form a national council for its implementation after the legislation is brought into effect. Gehlot said a transgender person would be able to avail the benefits of schemes offered by states as well as the Centre.

The motion to refer the bill to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha was moved by Tiruchi Siva of the DMK. However, it was defeated after voting took place.

The legislation also states that every establishment will have to appoint a complaints officer to deal with complaints relating to the violation of any provisions.

Lok Sabha nod National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha gave its nod to a Bill seeking to declare the National Institutes of Design (NIDs) in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana as institutions of national importance.

The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 had already been approved by the Rajya Sabha. The House rejected amendments moved by Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy that West Bengal’s institute should be included in the bill. During a division of votes pressed by Roy, his amendment was rejected with 93 members voting against it and only 23 in favour.