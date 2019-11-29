Parliament passes Bill proposing 3-fold hike in chit fund limits

Parliament on Thursday passed a Bill which provides for a three-fold rise in monetary limits for chit funds and hiking commission for a foreman.

A foreman is responsible for managing the chit.

Advertising

The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. It got Lok Sabha’s nod on November 20.

The maximum chit amount is proposed to be raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for those managed by individuals or less than four partners, and from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh for firms with four or more partners. The maximum commission for foreman is proposed to be raised from 5 per cent to 7 per cent.

The Bill also allows the foreman a right to lien against the credit balance from subscribers.

Advertising

The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill also introduces words such as “fraternity fund”, “rotating savings” and “credit institution” to make chit funds more respectable, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur told the House.

Piloting the Bill, Thakur said chit funds are legal and one should understand that these are different from unregulated deposit schemes, or Ponzi schemes.

The Bill provides for substituting terms such as ‘chit amount’, ‘dividend’ and ‘prize amount’ with ‘gross chit amount’, ‘share of discount’ and ‘net chit fund’, respectively. It also proposes to allow subscribers to join the process of drawing chits through video-conferencing.

About members’ objection to this clause, Thakur said all subscribers should be present at the time of draw of chit fund, but if some people are unable to attend, they should have the option of video conferencing. He also said the Bill removes the limit of Rs 100 — set in 1982 — and allows state governments to specify the base amount over which provisions of the Act would apply.

Responding to issues raised by members during the debate, Thakur said chit fund subscribers can opt for insurance but the government cannot make it mandatory, as it would add to the cost. He also said the Bill provides that the chit fund operator has to have secured deposit to the size of scheme, which is a sufficient safeguard for people subscribing to the scheme.

On compensating the poor from money collected under GST (12 per cent GST on chit fund), the minister said, “Neither I nor Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman can do anything about it. It is in the hand of the GST Council.” He added that the GST Council, represented by finance ministers of states, can take a call on this.

On Congress member Digvijaya Singh’s suggestion, Thakur assured that the Union government would soon schedule a meeting of all chief secretaries of states for expediting fraud cases pending with state-level coordination committees.