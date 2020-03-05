Parliament paralysed for 3rd day over Delhi riots, Govt passes key Bill in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament on Wednesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament on Wednesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha remained paralysed for the third day running over Delhi riots even as the government passed a crucial Bill on Wednesday without any debate in the Lower House.

As the Opposition created ruckus over denial of an immediate debate on Delhi riots, Lok Sabha was adjourned soon after it met at 11 am. It was then adjourned again at noon, and then for the day at 2 pm.

But before the House wound up for the day, the government not only managed to push through the Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill by a

voice vote but also managed to introduce a Bill which seeks to confer the status of Institution of National Importance to five Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).

The Rajya Sabha functioned for all of 10 minutes as Opposition members continued with their demand for a discussion on Delhi riots before any other point of business is taken up. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the discussion will take place after Holi (on March 10), which sparked protests from Opposition benches.

Naidu thereafter decided to adjourn the House for the day, saying that the Opposition seemed to have decided to not let the House function.

In Lok Sabha, too, opposition parties sought an immediate discussion on Delhi violence but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it can be taken up on March 11 in the Lower House and on March 12 in Rajya Sabha.

Not convinced, the Opposition continued the protest, storming the Well on several occasions. Speaker Om Birla was not present during the day and proceedings were chaired by presiding officers. Opposition parties continued to demand resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and shouted slogans. Amid the din, the direct tax Bill, which aims to settle pending tax disputes, was passed by without any debate. The Bill had been introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday amid a similar din.

Under the proposed scheme, taxpayers willing to settle disputes will be allowed a complete waiver of interest and penalty if they pay the entire amount of tax in dispute by March 31 this year, and pay a 10-per cent additional disputed tax.

In Rajya Sabha, amid the din, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said both Union minister and Leader of the House Thaawarchand Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had agreed on Tuesday to hold the discussion on Wednesday and asked, “What are we waiting for?”

Not relenting, Naidu said the Chairman has to consult the Leader of the House about the rules and procedure to conduct the discussion.

