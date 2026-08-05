‘Mark Zuckerberg must apologise’: What MP panel’s letter said about PM Modi video row

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to issue an apology within three days over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 23 video from Facebook and initiate action against those responsible for the incident.

“I am directed to refer to the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2025-26) held on 3 August 2026 with representatives of Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Social and Digital Media Platforms – Snapchat, Google, X , Meta (Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram), and YouTube on “Social and Digital platforms and their regulation,” the panel representative’s letter to S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, read.