Opposition parties suspend protest to pay tribute to CDS Rawat, others killed in IAF chopper crash

The Opposition parties on Thursday discontinued their protest inside the Parliament premises over the suspension of the 12 Member of Parliaments (MP) for a day as a mark of respect for Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and the 11 defence personnel who died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

The Opposition MPs also did not disrupt the proceedings of the Upper House, allowing the zero hour and question hour sessions to take place. However, the request of the Opposition parties to allow their floor leaders to speak on the incident and offer their tributes individually was turned down by Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

The Deputy Chairman said that the House has collectively mourned the deaths and there was no precedent to allow floor leaders to speak separately on the same issue. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge opposed the stand. TMC MPs, too, opposed the move and staged a walkout.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said, “After the tragic death of 13 people, including CDS Bipin Rawat, we decided to call off our protest after paying our condolences. We wanted to join the nation in grieving the deaths. This is not a partisan moment. In the Rajya Sabha, it is absolutely appalling that only the Chair and the Defence Minister speak and not a single member from the Opposition party is allowed to say a word.”