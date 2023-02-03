Parliament is the north star of democracy, says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rekindling the debate over the doctrine of separation of powers, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday underscored that Parliament is the “essence” and “north star” of democracy.

Amid uproar by opposition members seeking a debate on the Adani issue in the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar told the protesting members: “It is a place of discussion and deliberation to realise the aspirations and dreams of the people, and not a place of disturbance.”

“We are required to work in accordance with rules,” said Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of the Upper House.

Last month, while delivering the 18th Nani Palkhivala Memorial lecture in Mumbai, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had called the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution, which has been hotly debated in the last few months, the “north star”.

“The basic structure of our Constitution, like the north star,” CJI Chandrachud said, “guides and gives certain direction to the interpreters and implementers of the Constitution when the path ahead is convoluted.”

Incidentally, Justice Chandrachud’s comments had come just days after Vice-President Dhankhar had questioned the doctrine. During a speech in Jaipur, Dhankhar said: “In a democratic society, the basic of any basic structure is supremacy of the people, sovereignty of the people, sovereignty of Parliament. Executive thrives on the sovereignty of Parliament. Legislatures and Parliament decide who will be the Chief Minister, who will be the Prime Minister. The ultimate power is with the Legislature. The Legislature decides who will be in other institutions. In such a situation, all Constitutional institutions – the Legislative, Executive, Parliament – are required to be within their limits,” he said.

The basic structure doctrine was laid down by the Supreme Court in the Kesavananda Bharati judgement in the turbulent 1970s following serial attrition between the Indira Gandhi-led executive and the court. The court ruled that while Parliament has vast powers to change the Constitution, it cannot touch certain “basic features” or foundational principles that give the Constitution its coherence or identity, make it what it is. That is, Parliament can amend, not destroy.