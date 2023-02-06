Parliament Live Updates: Dhankar, Birla hit out amid Oppn slogans on ‘Adani sarkar’, demand for discussion

Parliament News Live Updates: Parliament kicked off to a stormy start Monday with Opposition raising slogans against “Adani sarkar” and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group that has come under fire after a US-based firm, Hindenburg Research, accused it of stock manipulation and fraud.

Noting that the House was not in order, Speaker Om Birla reprimanded the members, saying that “naarebaazi” was not in the interest of the country and the people have elected them to raise their issues. In the Rajya Sabha, too, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said, “The fact that you choose a forum meant for deliberation for extraneous purposes, it is not appropriate… I appeal to you, it’s time for us to think what the common man is thinking.” However, with the din continuing, both Houses were adjourned till 2 pm.

Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex over the Adani row. Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that they were ready to speak on the President’s Address, but the “first priority is that PM Modi (should) give a reply on (Adani) issue”. Leaders of 16 Opposition parties met at Kharge’s chambers to chalk out their strategy. Members of the Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JDU, SP, CPM, CPI, JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were present for the meeting.