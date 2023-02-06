scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Parliament Live Updates: Dhankar, Birla hit out amid Oppn slogans on ‘Adani sarkar’, demand for discussion

Parliament News Live Updates, February 6: Opposition MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex over the Adani row.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 6, 2023 11:22 IST
Opposition MPs protest at Parliament over Adani row on Monday. (ANI)

Parliament News Live Updates: Parliament kicked off to a stormy start Monday with Opposition raising slogans against “Adani sarkar” and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group that has come under fire after a US-based firm, Hindenburg Research, accused it of stock manipulation and fraud.

Noting that the House was not in order, Speaker Om Birla reprimanded the members, saying that “naarebaazi” was not in the interest of the country and the people have elected them to raise their issues. In the Rajya Sabha, too, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said, “The fact that you choose a forum meant for deliberation for extraneous purposes, it is not appropriate… I appeal to you, it’s time for us to think what the common man is thinking.” However, with the din continuing, both Houses were adjourned till 2 pm.

Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex over the Adani row. Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that they were ready to speak on the President’s Address, but the “first priority is that PM Modi (should) give a reply on (Adani) issue”. Leaders of 16 Opposition parties met at Kharge’s chambers to chalk out their strategy. Members of the Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JDU, SP, CPM, CPI, JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were present for the meeting.

Live Blog

Parliament News: Opposition demands discussion over Adani-Hidenburg Research row; On Friday, Parliament saw stalled Houses amid ruckus; Follow latest updates here

11:12 (IST)06 Feb 2023
LS Speaker says 'naarebaazi' not in country’s interest

Speaker Om Birla reprimanded the members, saying that “naarebaazi” was not in the interest of the country and the people have elected them to raise their issues. However, with the din continuing, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

11:12 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Lok Sabha kicks off amid slogans against ‘Adani sarkar’, demand for JPC

Lok Sabha saw a stormy start on Monday mornign with members of the Opposition parties sloganeering against “Adani sarkar” and demanding a Joint Parlimentary Committee probe into the Adani Group that has come under fire after a US-based firm, Hindenburg Research, accused it of stock manipulation and fraud. 

11:04 (IST)06 Feb 2023
'Adani is being shielded': JMM MP demands answers from Modi govt

Speaking to news agency ANI, JMM MP Dr. Mahua Maji said, "Why does PM Modi not want to come and face this? Everything is being privatised gradually, they are being shielded. You can see where the country is heading. The entire Opposition is united, we are protesting. We want answers, why is Adani being shielded?"

11:01 (IST)06 Feb 2023
LoP Kharge demands answers from PM Modi over Adani row

Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "(We are) ready to speak on the President's Address. We give it its due importance. But first priority is that PM Modi (should) give a reply on (Adani) issue."

"We demand discussion on our notices (in Parliament), we're ready for a detailed discussion. We want it to be taken up first," Kharge said, adding that the government "wants to avoid it somehow and not bring it to record."

10:48 (IST)06 Feb 2023
'PM should disclose actual loss of public money': Oppn MPs submit adjournment notices in Parliament

Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has given a notice for adjournment of the house for raising the Adani issue. "The House should come forward to discuss the matter keeping aside other routine business, and should constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate further in this matter. The House should also direct the prime minister to disclose the actual loss of public money to the nation through this House," Tagore said in his adjournment notice.

Congress MP and Whip in Rajya Sabha Syed Naseer Hussain has also given a notice under Rule 267 for suspension of business to discuss the Adani issue. "That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the issue of frauds in investment by LIC, SBI, public sector banks and other financial institutions losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians," he said in the notice.

Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari and Amee Yajnik have also given adjournment notices under Rule 267 to discuss the Adani issue and investments by LIC and SBI into the group. BRS MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have also given adjournment notices on the Adani issue.

10:40 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Not an issue of only Congress, but of India's common people: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Oppn demand over Adani

Speaking about the Opposition's demand for a probe into the Adani row, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told news agency ANI that the issue was not just a concern for the Congress, but "that of India's common people".

He stated that the entire Opposition will come together to decide over the matter.

10:35 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Opposition MPs protest outside Parliament, demand probe into Adani scandal

Opposition MPs Monday protested at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, demanding a probe into the Adani Group that has come under fire after a US-based firm, Hindenburg Research, accused it of stock manipulation and fraud.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut and members of other parties were seen at the protest. 

10:23 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Opposition MPs demand discussion over Adani row

Opposition MPs, belonging to parties such as Congress, CPI(M) and BRS, on Monday morning submitted adjournment notices in both Houses, demanding a discussion over the Adani Group that has come under fire after a US-based firm, Hindenburg Research, accused it of stock manipulation and fraud. 

More from India
Don’t chase govt jobs, respect dignity of labour, says Bhagwat
Don’t chase govt jobs, respect dignity of labour, says Bhagwat
Government silence on Adani issue smacks of collusion: Congress
Government silence on Adani issue smacks of collusion: Congress
‘I was privileged to work with her, be her friend’: Hillary pays tribute ...
‘I was privileged to work with her, be her friend’: Hillary pays tribute ...
Plea seeking review of verdict on demonetisation filed in SC
Plea seeking review of verdict on demonetisation filed in SC
Yoga guru Ramdev booked for provocative remarks at meet of seers in Rajas...
Yoga guru Ramdev booked for provocative remarks at meet of seers in Rajas...
More from India >>
10:17 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Oppn parties huddle at LoP Kharge’s chambers ahead of today’s session

Members of several Opposition parties met at Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chambers Monday to chalk out the strategy for the Budget Session of Parliament. Members of the Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JDU, SP, CPM, CPI, JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were present for the meeting.

10:02 (IST)06 Feb 2023
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

After proceedings were stalled in both Houses for two straight days, party sources have told The Indian Express that MPs participate in the discussions on the motion of thanks on the President’s address on Monday.

The Opposition, meanwhile, has demanded a discussion over the Adani row in Parliament.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Opposition MPs protest in the well of the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Seeking probe, debate on Adani row, Opp stalls both Houses of Parliament

With a united Opposition seeking a debate and the Congress party demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the fraud allegations raised against the Adani Group in the Hindenburg report, triggering a steep fall in its stocks, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned without transacting any business for the second day on Friday. The Houses will now meet on February 6.

But the government maintained that it has no connection with what happened to the Adani firms. “There is absolutely no connection with it [Adani stock row]. Discussion on the President’s address is the priority. They [Opposition] do not have any issue,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters outside the Parliament House. The government also slammed the Opposition for stalling the House, saying it did not want Parliament to function.

The Opposition, including Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP, BRS and Left parties, protested and sought a debate on the issue in a rare show of unity. In the last session, the TMC and the BRS didn’t join others during protests against the government. However, on Friday also, the demand for a JPC probe came only from the Congress MPs.

Also Read:

‘Hum Adani ke hain kaun’: Opposition keeps up pressure on Centre, questions PM silence

Parliament is the North Star of democracy: Dhankhar

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 09:54 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close