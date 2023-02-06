Parliament Live Updates: Dhankar, Birla hit out amid Oppn slogans on ‘Adani sarkar’, demand for discussion

Parliament News Live Updates: Parliament kicked off to a stormy start Monday with Opposition raising slogans against “Adani sarkar” and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group that has come under fire after a US-based firm, Hindenburg Research, accused it of stock manipulation and fraud.
Noting that the House was not in order, Speaker Om Birla reprimanded the members, saying that “naarebaazi” was not in the interest of the country and the people have elected them to raise their issues. In the Rajya Sabha, too, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said, “The fact that you choose a forum meant for deliberation for extraneous purposes, it is not appropriate… I appeal to you, it’s time for us to think what the common man is thinking.” However, with the din continuing, both Houses were adjourned till 2 pm.
Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex over the Adani row. Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that they were ready to speak on the President’s Address, but the “first priority is that PM Modi (should) give a reply on (Adani) issue”. Leaders of 16 Opposition parties met at Kharge’s chambers to chalk out their strategy. Members of the Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JDU, SP, CPM, CPI, JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were present for the meeting.
Speaking to news agency ANI, JMM MP Dr. Mahua Maji said, "Why does PM Modi not want to come and face this? Everything is being privatised gradually, they are being shielded. You can see where the country is heading. The entire Opposition is united, we are protesting. We want answers, why is Adani being shielded?"
Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "(We are) ready to speak on the President's Address. We give it its due importance. But first priority is that PM Modi (should) give a reply on (Adani) issue."
"We demand discussion on our notices (in Parliament), we're ready for a detailed discussion. We want it to be taken up first," Kharge said, adding that the government "wants to avoid it somehow and not bring it to record."
Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has given a notice for adjournment of the house for raising the Adani issue. "The House should come forward to discuss the matter keeping aside other routine business, and should constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate further in this matter. The House should also direct the prime minister to disclose the actual loss of public money to the nation through this House," Tagore said in his adjournment notice.
Congress MP and Whip in Rajya Sabha Syed Naseer Hussain has also given a notice under Rule 267 for suspension of business to discuss the Adani issue. "That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the issue of frauds in investment by LIC, SBI, public sector banks and other financial institutions losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians," he said in the notice.
Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari and Amee Yajnik have also given adjournment notices under Rule 267 to discuss the Adani issue and investments by LIC and SBI into the group. BRS MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have also given adjournment notices on the Adani issue.
Speaking about the Opposition's demand for a probe into the Adani row, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told news agency ANI that the issue was not just a concern for the Congress, but "that of India's common people".
He stated that the entire Opposition will come together to decide over the matter.
Opposition MPs, belonging to parties such as Congress, CPI(M) and BRS, on Monday morning submitted adjournment notices in both Houses, demanding a discussion over the Adani Group that has come under fire after a US-based firm, Hindenburg Research, accused it of stock manipulation and fraud.
Members of several Opposition parties met at Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chambers Monday to chalk out the strategy for the Budget Session of Parliament. Members of the Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JDU, SP, CPM, CPI, JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were present for the meeting.
After proceedings were stalled in both Houses for two straight days, party sources have told The Indian Express that MPs participate in the discussions on the motion of thanks on the President’s address on Monday.
The Opposition, meanwhile, has demanded a discussion over the Adani row in Parliament.
