Parliament disrupted for fourth straight day over paper leak

DISRUPTIONS IN both Houses of Parliament continued for the fourth straight day on Thursday. No parliamentary business could be conducted as the Opposition stuck to its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan before any discussion on the paper leak issue.
The Lok Sabha witnessed pandemonium as soon as the proceedings began. Speaker Om Birla said the government was ready for a detailed discussion on the paper leak issue and appealed to the Opposition MPs to allow business to be taken up. When they did not relent, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon. After the Lok Sabha resumed, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought permission to speak.
“Speaker sir, we had appealed yesterday (Wednesday) as well and do so through you today; we have personally spoken to Congress and other Opposition leaders too. We have also invited them to make suggestions to us,” Rijiju said. “In regard to the NEET paper leak, both in this House and the Rajya Sabha, in whichever way the Opposition wants, on what date and for whatever duration, the government is ready for a discussion,” he said.
In Rajya Sabha too, as soon as the proceedings began, Rijiju said the Opposition should not make a discussion on NEET incumbent on conditions. He said all parties, including NDA parties, had demanded a discussion on NEET.
Responding to Rijiju, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Education Minister must resign before any discussion on paper leaks. Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. After the proceedings resumed, Kharge said the government should make a statement on the demands for Pradhan’s ouster and on the lathicharge and injuries faced by the protesters. As the chaos continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM. Proceedings then resumed amid slogans but the House was adjourned again until 3 pm.
After the Upper House re-assembled at 3 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh allowed Kharge to speak. Kharge began reading poetic remarks from a written text, which implied the Opposition would take on any challenge in the interest of the nation. Harivansh did not allow Kharge to speak further, saying he allowed the LoP to speak only to break the deadlock and start a discussion on the NEET issue, to which the government had already agreed. Within a few minutes, the Upper House was adjourned till 11 am on Friday.