Parliament disrupted for fourth straight day over paper leak

DISRUPTIONS IN both Houses of Parliament continued for the fourth straight day on Thursday. No parliamentary business could be conducted as the Opposition stuck to its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan before any discussion on the paper leak issue.

The Lok Sabha witnessed pandemonium as soon as the proceedings began. Speaker Om Birla said the government was ready for a detailed discussion on the paper leak issue and appealed to the Opposition MPs to allow business to be taken up. When they did not relent, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon. After the Lok Sabha resumed, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought permission to speak.