Protests find echo in both Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha as Monsoon Session begins

THE PROTESTS led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) dominated Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday — both inside and outside.

As the protesters, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak, made their way to Parliament, the gates were closed for some time in the afternoon.

While security was stepped up, including personnel in riot gear, mobile phone jammers were deployed in the area through the day, extending the Internet shutdown for the protest to Parliament House as well.

Riot control vehicles were parked outside the premises, and the sound of teargas shells being fired a few hundred metres away could be heard inside — including when PM Narendra Modi was leaving the House. Sources said Modi, who was in the Lok Sabha when proceedings began, was present in the premises when there was “some ruckus” from the Rail Bhawan side, which leads to the South Utility Gate of Parliament.