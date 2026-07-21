Protests find echo in both Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha as Monsoon Session begins

THE PROTESTS led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) dominated Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday — both inside and outside.
As the protesters, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak, made their way to Parliament, the gates were closed for some time in the afternoon.
While security was stepped up, including personnel in riot gear, mobile phone jammers were deployed in the area through the day, extending the Internet shutdown for the protest to Parliament House as well.
Riot control vehicles were parked outside the premises, and the sound of teargas shells being fired a few hundred metres away could be heard inside — including when PM Narendra Modi was leaving the House. Sources said Modi, who was in the Lok Sabha when proceedings began, was present in the premises when there was “some ruckus” from the Rail Bhawan side, which leads to the South Utility Gate of Parliament.
Sources in the CISF, responsible for Parliament security, told The Indian Express that the crowd of protesters had swelled beyond their expectations. A senior officer said they had expected about 5,000 protesters, but at least 12,000 were estimated to have gathered for the march from Jantar Mantar.
Inside
Parliament, the demand for Pradhan’s resignation found an echo in both Houses, despite attempts by senior BJP leaders deputed for floor management to reach out to Opposition parties like SP and DMK.
Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the government was trying to suppress the protesters. The House saw multiple adjournments, as the Opposition members raised slogans in favour of protesting students and criticised the police action. They also raised slogans against the alleged donation theft at the Ram Mandir.
The two issues — NEET-UG paper leak and the alleged Ram temple donation theft — disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha too, forcing the House to wrap up for the day after multiple adjournments.
An RS member of the ruling alliance told The Indian Express: “There are issues, but it doesn’t appear government will give in to specific demands being made by the protesters. As far as our agenda goes, the delimitation Bill remains our key priority.”
A senior BJP leader said the demands raised were “devoid of merit”. Questioning the seriousness of the movement, he said: “Where is their leadership, where is the structure of this movement? … it is a matter of a few days. This will settle down.”
Meanwhile, TMC’s RS MP Sagarika Ghose said: “I was told there were protests outside but I could not leave the premises. I think jammers were on. I tried to leave and join the protest but the roads were blocked.”
When LS reassembled at 2 pm, several Opposition members were heard complaining about the closing of the entry gate of the Parliament House. BJP’s Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, said: “Kisi bhi sansad ko kisi bhi gate par roka nahin jaa raha hai. (No MP is being stopped at any gate).”
Pal also rejected the Opposition members’ complaint that there was no quorum in the House. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Opposition members are not allowing the House to function. Pal urged the MPs not to show placards, before adjourning the House until 2.30 pm.
When the House resumed, Pal said the House could not take up Zero Hour, now at least the members should be allowed to raise their issues under Rule 377. When the din continued, Pal adjourned the House until 3 pm. Thereafter, the House was adjourned for the day.
In RS, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the House soon after Opposition MPs started sloganeering over paper leak and temple donation “theft”. Kharge raised the issue of students being lathi-charged. Opposition MPs continued sloganeering, leading to multiple adjournments. Both Houses could not transact any legislative business and were adjourned about half a dozen times before rising for the day at 3 pm.