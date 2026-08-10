Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Rajya Sabha passes Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill 2026

Replying to the debate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the financial sector had evolved significantly with the growth of NBFCs, payment aggregators, fintech companies and other financial service providers. (Photo: Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026 by voice vote, after the legislation was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 5. The Bill seeks to replace the existing British-era framework and align the law governing banking records and evidence with the digital transformation of the banking sector.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would reply to the debate on the students’ agitation, but the Opposition would have to listen to the government’s response peacefully, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Lok Sabha is adjourned till Tuesday. Earlier in the day, both Houses in the Parliament were adjourned as the Opposition demanded presence of Shah. Shah is facing the Opposition ire for his “absence” from the floor this Monsoon Session as they demand his accountability for the police excesses on student protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20.

Story continues below this ad Notice submitted to discuss new Anti-Defection Law: Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted a notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the need for a new Anti-Defection Law. Tewari sought suspension of Question Hour, Zero Hour, and other listed business to discuss the framework of the new law aimed at preventing mass political defections. The existing anti-defection law, under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, was introduced through the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985. Fate of three key bills unclear: With only three days left in the Monsoon Session, the fate of key bills on women’s reservation, delimitation and amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) remains uncertain amid the continuing deadlock in Parliament. None of the three bills featured in the Lok Sabha’s list of business for Monday. The Opposition is also opposed to the FCRA Amendment Bill, leaving the fate of the three proposed measures unclear with the session nearing its end. Live Updates Aug 10, 2026 05:56 PM IST Parliament deadlock will continue until Home Minister speaks: Priyanka Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told The Indian Express on Monday that the deadlock in Parliament would continue until Union Home Minister Amit Shah makes a statement on the student movement and alleged police action against protesters. #monsoonsession | "Deadlock in Parliament will continue until the Home Minister makes a statement": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pic.twitter.com/ShLWTOTCoq — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 10, 2026 Aug 10, 2026 05:53 PM IST Government ready for discussion on student movement, says Kiren Rijiju Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday told The Indian Express that the government was ready to discuss the student movement and activities related to it in Parliament. Reported by Neeta Sharma for The Indian Express. #monsoonsession | "Government ready to have discussion on student movement and activities related to that": Union Minister Kiren Rijiju



Reported by @neetas11



LIVE updates: https://t.co/tcPM9izg7u pic.twitter.com/irkBr5u6sL — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 10, 2026 Aug 10, 2026 05:48 PM IST Rajya Sabha returns Taxation and Other Laws Amendment Bill to Lok Sabha The Rajya Sabha on Monday returned the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 to the Lok Sabha after taking up the legislation for discussion. The Bill, which was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha, proposes amendments relating to foreign investment rules, digital payments including UPI and MDR, exemptions for rough diamond trade, and taxation of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). #parliamentupdate



The Rajya Sabha has returned the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 to the #loksabha after discussion.



The bill covers changes in foreign investment rules, digital payments (UPI/MDR), rough diamond trade exemptions, and REITs/InvITs taxation and… pic.twitter.com/ilYpAGcMjz — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 10, 2026 Aug 10, 2026 03:57 PM IST Rajya Sabha passes Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 by voice vote, after the legislation was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 5. The Bill seeks to replace the existing British-era framework and align the law governing banking records and evidence with the digital transformation of the banking sector. Replying to the debate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the financial sector had evolved significantly with the growth of NBFCs, payment aggregators, fintech companies and other financial service providers. She said the Bill would allow banking records to be produced in either physical or electronic form and provide a secure and transparent evidentiary framework while protecting customer privacy and confidentiality. The legislation also allows the Centre to extend the framework to other regulated financial entities through notification. Earlier, Opposition parties staged a walkout after their attempts to raise issues including alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram temple and the alleged use of pellet guns against protesters during the July 20 Sansad march were disallowed. (With inputs from PTI) Aug 10, 2026 03:33 PM IST Rajya Sabha passes Bankers' Books Evidence Bill 2026 The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, aimed at modernising the legal framework governing the use of bankers' books as evidence. The Bill seeks to align provisions relating to banking records and evidence with contemporary digital banking practices, while also covering matters connected with or incidental to the legislation. #monsoonsession



Rajya Sabha passes The Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026.

Bill provides for law relating to evidence with respect to bankers’ books and to align it with contemporary digital banking practices and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.… pic.twitter.com/oax173VCvD — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 10, 2026 Aug 10, 2026 03:31 PM IST Rajya Sabha takes up Taxation and Other Laws Amendment Bill The Rajya Sabha on Monday began discussion on the Taxation and Other Laws Amendment Bill, 2026. Members are expected to deliberate on the proposed changes to taxation and related laws as the legislation comes up for consideration in the Upper House. #monsoonsession #rajyasabha takes up The Taxation and Other Laws Amendment Bill 2026 for discussion.@nsitharaman @nsitharamanoffc @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/8ILCJh0Tbz — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 10, 2026 Aug 10, 2026 02:22 PM IST Lok Sabha adjourned BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that the Opposition has been creating ruckus in Parliament even after the government assured them that they are ready to discuss student's protest. Lok Sabha is adjourned till Tuesday. Aug 10, 2026 02:18 PM IST Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 passed in Lok Sabha Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal discusses provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing. Meghwal said that the central government is committed to reform and improvise infrastructure in every possible sector, including legal reforms. This Bill is an example of BJP government's committment. MP Jagdambika Pal takes voice vote for discussion on Tribunals Reforms Bill. Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 passed in the Lok Sabha without debate and heavy sloganeering by the Opposition. Aug 10, 2026 02:10 PM IST Rajya Sabha adjourned Rajya Sabha was adjourned as the Opposition continued to protest and raise slogans on Ram Temple donation theft, NEET paper leak and police excesses on protesters in Delhi. Aug 10, 2026 02:06 PM IST Kiren Rijiju says Amit Shah ready to reply Proceedings in the Lok Sabha resume. Member of the Parliament Jagdambika Pal allows discussion under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says that the government is ready to discuss students' protest at length. The Opposition needs to assure the government that the response will be dealt with peace. MP Jagdambika Pal requests all members of the House to maintain decorum and take place for a detailed discussion on the matter. Pal asked Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav who was responsible that the House did not function at its capacity in the last three weeks. Aug 10, 2026 02:00 PM IST Kiren Rijiju says Opposition must listen to govt reply on student protests Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Opposition could not avoid the government's response on student protests by creating turmoil in Parliament. Rijiju said Opposition MPs should participate in the debate and listen to the government's reply instead of leaving the House before the response. He said such conduct was "not acceptable" and called on the Opposition to assure the government that it would listen to the reply. Aug 10, 2026 01:51 PM IST Kiren Rijiju says government ready to discuss student protests in Lok Sabha Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government was ready for a discussion in the Lok Sabha on student protests in different parts of the country. Rijiju said Home Minister Amit Shah would reply to the debate on the students' agitation, but the Opposition would have to listen to the government's response peacefully. Aug 10, 2026 01:43 PM IST Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says Parliament deadlock will continue until Amit Shah addresses student action Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the Opposition's sole demand in both Houses was for Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement on the action against protesting students. Kharge questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not asking Shah to address Parliament and alleged that the government was afraid to face questions. He also accused the government of deliberately preventing Parliament from functioning and questioned why the Chairman was not allowing Opposition MPs to speak. Kharge said the government, Modi and Shah were responsible for the continued disruption of Parliament. #watch | Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge says, "There is only one demand in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that Amit Shah ji comes to the House and makes a statement on action against students. Why is the PM not asking the Home Minister to make a… pic.twitter.com/qDzcMXWFbD — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Aug 10, 2026 01:28 PM IST BJP MP Jagdambika Pal targets Rahul Gandhi over Jharkhand students' protest BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Monday questioned Rahul Gandhi's concern for students, saying it had been 17 days since students began a hunger strike in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission examinations. Pal said youths from across Jharkhand were marching to the Assembly over the issue, but Gandhi had not intervened. He criticised Gandhi for writing articles against Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while remaining silent on the Ranchi protest. He also accused the Opposition of disrupting the Monsoon Session and said the country was watching the proceedings being stalled. VIDEO | Monsoon Session: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal says, "If Rahul Gandhi is so concerned about students and youth, then it has been 17 days that students have been sitting on hunger strike in Ranchi over irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission examinations, but he… pic.twitter.com/Vi8GSePFBC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Aug 10, 2026 12:10 PM IST Tribunals Reform Bill, Kerala Alternation of Name amongst key Bills introduced in Lok Sabha In the Lok Sabha, Member of the Parliament Sandhya Rai is presiding the house. Matters to be listed and reports of standing committess were told. The Opposition continued to raise slogans demanding proper investigation in the Ram Temple donation theft row. The Tribunals Reform Bill, 2026, Kerala Alternation of Name, 2026 Bill among four key bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha by voice vote amid heavy sloganeering. Two key bills were scheduled to be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah. However, in the absence of the Minister, the bills were introduced. The House was adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by the Opposition. Aug 10, 2026 12:02 PM IST Proceedings resume in both Houses Proceedings in both the Houses of the Parliament resumed. Aug 10, 2026 11:42 AM IST Dimple Yadav takes jibe at UP CM over Ram temple donation row Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Monday took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a protest over the Ram temple donation irregularities. Holding milk, Yadav said it was for the UP CM, referring to his remark that the truth would be brought out in the "chanda chori" (donation theft) issue. UP CM had said, "Doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani ho jayega." She questioned where the donated money was going and said the matter had still not been made clear. VIDEO | Monsoon Session: During a Samajwadi Party protest, party MP Dimple Yadav (@dimpleyadav) says, "This milk is for the UP CM, because he had said regarding the 'chanda chori' that 'doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani hoga' (it will be exposed). Somewhere it has not become clear… pic.twitter.com/wIBmc2LWIg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Aug 10, 2026 11:28 AM IST RJD MP Manoj Jha seeks accountability over police action at Jantar Mantar RJD MP Manoj Jha on Monday questioned who ordered the police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar, saying the Opposition was only seeking accountability and that the Opposition is not demanding for the Sun or the Moon. He said democracy functions on a sense of responsibility and demanded clarity over who authorised the police action. VIDEO | Monsoon Session: RJD MP Manoj Jha (@manojkjhadu) says, "Is opposition asking for sun, moon? We are just asking who ordered the police action? It is about accountability, the democracy functions with a sense of responsibility."#monsoonsession pic.twitter.com/96k1d8gKH0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Aug 10, 2026 11:21 AM IST Rajya Sabha adjourned The Opposition continued to raise slogans demanding the Union Minister's response on police brutality on protesters in Delhi. Aug 10, 2026 11:17 AM IST Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha underway Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha continue. Statements by Ministers and presentation of reports by committees is underway. BJP MP Tarun Chugh says Punjab is under a threat due to high supply of drugs across foreign borders, especially from Pakistan. He said that more than 20 instances of bomb-blasts and related incidents have been reported near police stations in Punjab. BJP MP Dr K Laxman says in the House that children under the age of 13 should be properly trained in schools to make them learn responsible and effective age of new technologies, artificial intelligence. Aug 10, 2026 11:03 AM IST Lok Sabha adjourned Lok Sabha adjourned in less than a minute as the Opposition raised slogans demanding Union Minister Amit Shah to be present in the House. Aug 10, 2026 11:01 AM IST Priyanka Gandhi says Parliament deadlock to continue until Home Minister's statement Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the deadlock in Parliament was likely to continue until Union Home Minister Amit Shah makes a statement in the House. #watch | Delhi | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "I think the deadlock will continue until the Union Home Minister gives a statement in Parliament." pic.twitter.com/IZW25WQ5Ka — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Aug 10, 2026 10:49 AM IST Sanjay Raut says bills will remain stalled until Amit Shah addresses Jantar Mantar incident Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said Parliament proceedings would remain disrupted until Home Minister Amit Shah makes a statement on the alleged attack on students at Jantar Mantar. Raut demanded clarity on who was responsible and who ordered the action, saying protests would continue until then. On the alleged attacks on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Raut questioned the state's law and order situation and alleged BJP workers were involved. #watch | Delhi: On the parliament session, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Bills will remain stalled until Amit Shah comes to the House and makes a statement regarding the incident at Jantar Mantar, specifically, who is responsible for the attack on the students and who… pic.twitter.com/JxTxV22trf — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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