Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Rajya Sabha passes Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill 2026

Replying to the debate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the financial sector had evolved significantly with the growth of NBFCs, payment aggregators, fintech companies and other financial service providers. (Photo: Sansad TV via PTI Photo)
The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026 by voice vote, after the legislation was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 5. The Bill seeks to replace the existing British-era framework and align the law governing banking records and evidence with the digital transformation of the banking sector.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah would reply to the debate on the students’ agitation, but the Opposition would have to listen to the government’s response peacefully, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Lok Sabha is adjourned till Tuesday. Earlier in the day, both Houses in the Parliament were adjourned as the Opposition demanded presence of Shah. Shah is facing the Opposition ire for his “absence” from the floor this Monsoon Session as they demand his accountability for the police excesses on student protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20.
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Notice submitted to discuss new Anti-Defection Law: Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted a notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the need for a new Anti-Defection Law. Tewari sought suspension of Question Hour, Zero Hour, and other listed business to discuss the framework of the new law aimed at preventing mass political defections. The existing anti-defection law, under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, was introduced through the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985.
Fate of three key bills unclear: With only three days left in the Monsoon Session, the fate of key bills on women’s reservation, delimitation and amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) remains uncertain amid the continuing deadlock in Parliament. None of the three bills featured in the Lok Sabha’s list of business for Monday. The Opposition is also opposed to the FCRA Amendment Bill, leaving the fate of the three proposed measures unclear with the session nearing its end.
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