Lok Sabha: Well turns hot spot as Congress raises tax on jawans’ pension

The 17th Lok Sabha witnessed its first protest in the Well on Thursday, with Congress members holding an agitation over not getting an opportunity to raise the issue of tax on the disability pension for military personnel.

Advertising

Soon after Question Hour, the Speaker stated that he had disallowed adjournment motions. Thereupon, Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Sir, allow us also to raise one issue.” On being asked what it was, he said: “This government has come to power by taking the name of armed forces. After coming to power, it is doing injustice to them. It has started levying a tax on the pension received by disabled personnel. This is an insult to the armed forces.” He wanted to continue, but the Speaker moved on to listed business and Chowdhury found his microphone switched off.

Congress members kept silent for a while. In the meantime, Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi arrived, followed by party president Rahul Gandhi. All party MPs sprang to their feet when the Speaker took up zero hour mentions. “You speak after the list is completed,” Birla told Chowdhury.

The Speaker went ahead with maiden short speeches of members and Congress members remained standing and speaking loudly. After about half-an-hour, Chowdhury turned towards his party MPs and asked them to move forward into the Well.

Advertising

Party leader Gaurav Gogoi took the lead and sloganeering begun. As he shouted “Sena ko nyay do” and “sena ke naam pe vote mangna band karo”, party MPs joined in.

Amid this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived and was seen indicating to Birla that he wanted to speak on the issue.

On being asked by the Speaker, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said Chowdhury had given a notice for moving an adjournment motion and he had been allowed by the Speaker to raise the matter. The Defence Minister had arrived, he said. “If the Speaker allows the issue to be raised afresh, he is ready to respond to it. We are the people who respect the Army. The one-rank-one-pension has been sanctioned by the Modi government only. You had earmarked only a token amount.”

The Speaker told Chowdhury that he had ruled that he would be given an opportunity after new members had finished. “You are disturbing new members; this is not proper,” he said. Chowdhury responded, “I am not a new member. You may give a chance to new members a hundred times. But, I am speaking on behalf of the party. I had talked of speaking on behalf of all our members whose names are on the ballot. You are not permitting even that.”

When the Speaker asked Chowdhury to speak and added that he had “one minute,” Chowdhury said, “The CBDT has issued a circular, dated June 24, 2019. Tax has been imposed on the pension given to disabled Armed personnel. Those who get injured while taking risk leave their jobs and go in for superannuation because they know they will get pension.”

The Speaker interrupted him to “put forth” his issue and “not to give a speech.” Chowdhury said, “This government had fought the election by talking of Army personnel, but now, it is taxing the disabled….It had said one-rank-one-pension, but now, what is seen is one rank, five pensions.”As Chowdhury demanded the status of “martyrs” for security personnel, the Speaker told him to confine himself to the issue for which he had given notice. He also asked Rajnath Singh to respond to just one matter.

The Defence Minister said, “Defence preparedness and the interest of Army jawans is supreme for us.”

“The whole country,” he said, “knows that for forty years, our Army jawans have been deprived of one-rank-one pension.” For the first time, “it is our government which has implemented it”, he said. He said the issue of pension of disabled personnel being taxed had come to his attention. “I will look in to it and apprise the House after obtaining full information,” he said.